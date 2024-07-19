Kareena Kapoor on being ‘one of 3-4 female actors earning 10-15 cr a film’: I live in my husband’s house, am struggling

Kareena Kapoor is one of the biggest stars in the industry. The actor sat down for an interview with The Week, where she talked about her two decades-long career in Bollywood. When Kareena was told that she is one of the actresses who are paid handsomely in the industry, she shared that it is always about the film and what it offers her, that takes the first priority. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor sends love to newly-weds Anant-Radhika Ambani: 'Missed celebrating with you') Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew.

What Kareena said

During the interview, when Kareena was reminded that she is one of the few handful of female actors who are earning ₹10- 15 crores, the actor said: “I hope so! I want that! I think it is not about my acting… that the films I choose are not about money. It has always been about the fact that if I like a role I might do the film for less. It depends on my mood, it depends on the fact what the film is, what the role is offering me… I am at that stage where I think that I can deliver. Of course if it is a big ticket commercial film then maybe whatever you say is less! This is my husband's house! We are sitting and doing this interview in that so… I am just struggling! (laughs)”

On Singham Again

Kareena also talked about reuniting with Ajay Devgn for her next film Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. She said: “I have been so fortunate to have worked so often with Ajay and known him for so many years, even before I was an actress. He is such a solid actor, such a solid person. He is one actor where I would say that we are actually friends. We actually have fun when we work on a film together. 25- 30 years we have been friends and known each other. He also understands the balance of Cinema… what the story should be playing the role. He has got so much experience.”

Kareena was last seen in Crew, starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She will be seen reprising her role in the third part in the Singham franchise, Singham Again featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Singham Again is scheduled to be released in November 1, 2024.

Before Singham Again, Kareena will be seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders, which is slated to release in cinemas on September 13.