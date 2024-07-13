Kareena Kapoor sends love to newly-weds Anant-Radhika Ambani: 'Missed celebrating with you'

Heartfelt post

The actor used Instagram to share a heartwarming note for the couple, saying she missed being a part of their celebrations.

Sharing a picture of Radhika and Anant from the wedding ceremony, Kareena wrote, “Wishing you a lifetime of joy and happiness. Missed celebrating it with everyone so much… Sending lots of love (heart emojis)”.

Her Insta story.

At the moment, Kareena is enjoying some time off with her family. Back in March, she was seen enjoying the Ambani bash in Jamnagar. When Diljit Dosanjh performed live for the crowd in the early hours of March 3, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor joined him on stage to groove to his numbers. Before singing the hit number Proper Patola, he hyped up Kareena when she and Saif Ali Khan joined him, saying, “Hogi Rihanna, hogi Beyonce, sadi ta ae he hai, Kareena (They have their Rihannas and Beyonce's, Kareena is everything to us).”

Her sister Karisma Kapoor also could not attend the wedding, and sent love to the couple through an Instagram post. She wrote, “Congratulations to the cutest couple. Wishing you both all the happiness and prosperity. Missed being there with you all”.

About Ambani events

The three-day Ambani event is the final stop in a string of lavish parties the family has hosted since March this year. The pre-wedding festivities started in Gujarat's Jamnagar which witnessed the performances by pop diva Rihanna and the who's who of Bollywood.

In June, the celebrations continued with a luxury cruise party across Italy and South of France where guests were enthralled by the likes of the Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, David Guetta, Katy Perry and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. Justin Bieber performed at the 'sangeet' ceremony last week in Mumbai. The celebrations will continue with a small dinner for exclusive guests on Saturday and a grand reception on July 14.