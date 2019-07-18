Kareena Kapoor calls Diljit Dosanjh her biggest fan, says ‘I listen to his song Proper Patola on a loop’. See pics

Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has often confessed that he is in awe of Kareena Kapoor, recently visited the sets of Dance India Dance, to promote his film Arjun Patiala. As he interacted with the participants on the show, the Veere Di Wedding star called the Punjabi actor-singer her biggest fan.

Through the course of the show, at one point, host Karan Wahi and Diljit were competing to become Kareena’s biggest fan. That is when she declared, “Karan, don’t take offence, I really like you but here I would like to say that Diljit is my biggest fan. Even though he has dedicated an entire song to me and has showcased his respect towards me and my work, it always intrigues me as to why he chooses to not talk to me whenever working together and shooting for a film. In fact, he has showered me with so much respect that there have been times when I have felt a little embarrassed. I have enormous respect for him and his craft and would like to reveal that I listen to his song Proper Patola on a loop whenever I can.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan and host Karan Wahi on the sets of Dance India Dance

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh on the sets of Dance India Dance

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh on the sets of Dance India Dance

Kareena Kapoor Khan claps as and Diljit Dosanjh bends before her on the sets of Dance India Dance

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks on as Diljit Dosanjh speaks on the sets of Dance India Dance

Diljit was speechless when he heard the compliments and blushed as he said, “I am a huge fan and when a fan meets their idol, they usually are speechless. And this is despite me having made a song on her.” He even sang his Ik Kudi (Udta Punjab where he starred opposite Kareena) and Kylie-Kareena (his recent single) to express his admiration for her.

Diljit made his Bollywood debut opposite Kareena with Shahid Kapoor-starrer Udta Punjab and has recently completed Good News where Kareena and he will be seen along with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. Talking about working with Kareena, Diljit recently said, “It is fun to work with Kareena. She can do the same scene over and over again without losing her spontaneity. But even today, I get nervous while having a conversation with her.”

The episode where Diljit and his Arjun Patiala co-star Kriti Sanon visited the sets to promote their film will be aired on Saturday, July 20. Bosco Martis and Raftaar share the judges panel on the show with Kareena.

