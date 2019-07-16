Diljit Dosanjh on Kareena Kapoor: ‘Even today, I get nervous while having a conversation with her’

Actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is a self-confessed fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan and made his Bollywood debut with her in Udta Punjab, has said even after two films with the star, he feels nervous each time he has a conversation with her.

In an interview to Mid Day, Diljit said, “It is fun to work with Kareena. She can do the same scene over and over again without losing her spontaneity. But even today, I get nervous while having a conversation with her.” After his debut with Udta Punjab, Diljit and Kareena will be seen together in Good News that also features Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

He also said, “I don’t get too many offers for comedies, most of the films that come my way are serious dramas. So, when Maddock Films approached me, I thought this was a completely different character from what I have played so far in Hindi and Punjabi films.”

Further, talking about his film choices, he told the tabloid, “I don’t have a godfather, so I have to choose from the roles offered to me. Also, I have been vocal about the fact that I won’t do roles that require me to remove my turban. That narrows down my options further. But times are changing. In Good News, my character originally wasn’t a Punjabi, but the makers decided to cast me because they liked my work.”

