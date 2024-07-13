Mame Khan on performing at Anant Ambani's wedding: 'People get tired of parties, but not this family'

The singer performed his popular songs such as Kesariya Balam, Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, and Chaudhary. In several videos, Anant is seen getting his turban tied to the tunes of Mame’s Kesariya Balam.

On performing at the wedding

“Performing at the wedding was just an amazing experience. I felt honoured to be a part of the celebration, which felt like a festival. I am still not out of that vibe,” says Mame, who is in Delhi for another performance on Saturday.

He adds, “Watching Anant getting ready to be a groom with safa being tied on his head was an emotional moment as I have seen him grow up. The wedding celebrations have been on for the past two to three months, and the whole Ambani family was in full power, and just happy about it. There are times when one gets tired after all the parties, but that was not the case for the family. It was a surreal feeling”.

Mame feels only the Ambani family could have managed to pull off such a grand celebration, bringing global icons from all quarters such as Hollywood, Bollywood, and sports under one roof. “Every one was was enjoying and having a great time,” he notes.

On Ambani family

The singer is short on words to describe the atmosphere at the wedding, and shared that it will stay with him forever.

“Anant was full power on, dancing, and super happy. He was the happiest and sweet groom. I met him and his emotions were reflecting in his smile. The Ambani family has always been kind and happy. I have been performing for them for the past 10 years,” he says.

Talking about Nita Ambani, he adds, “I have to salute Nita ma’am. She was being such a gracious host. Despite being caught up with so many things, she was paying attention to every minute detail from decor, clothes, flowers, food to performances. It is commendable. She came and met me with so much joy after my performance.

Here, Mame confesses that he was happy to represent folk music at the event. “Bringing and representing my folk music to the family was wonderful. It was the highlight for me,” he notes.

Mame with John Cena.

On candid conversations

The wedding was a star-studded affair with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kim Kardashian, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, John Cena, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in attendance.

Mame with Ranveer.

“Everyone was having so much fun. I saw Ranveer just being the life of the party. I also had a candid word with John Cena, who was enjoying himself attending the wedding. I told him about Indian music, and he was amused about it. Being part of the celebration was a once in a lifetime moment for me, which I will cherish for life,” he ends.