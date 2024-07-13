Radhika Merchant in pink lehenga crashes own baraat with help from Mukesh Ambani, he looks so proud. Watch

Mukesh Ambani made sure that not just the baraatis but the bride too got to enjoy her baraat. On Friday, a video surfaced on social media which showed the billionaire businessman guiding his daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant by hand and bringing her to the baraat dance party. Radhika Merchant didn't miss out on the baraat fun at her wedding, thanks to dad-in-law Mukesh Ambani.

For the same, Radhika was dressed in a beautiful ‘Rani Pink’ lehenga with golden embroidery. She wore an emerald necklace and tied her hair in a bun. Mukesh, who was also dressed in pink, held Radhika's hand as they walked towards the dancing baraatis, including the groom Anant Ambani himself. As Radhika joined them, she danced with Anant with a big smile on her face. Mukesh looked proud on seeing her happy.

Watch the video here:

Radhika's weddig look

Radhika Merchant on Friday nailed her wedding look in a stunning lehenga by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Stylist Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures of Radhika as a bride. The 29-year-old opted for the heavily-embroidered ivory ensemble with red and gold accents and accentuated her look with elegant jewellery.

Her outfit is a traditional interpretation of 'Panetar', a Gujarati tradition of brides wearing red and white, Rhea detailed.

The ensemble comprised a trailing ghagra layered with a second detachable trail, a 5 meter head veil and a tissue shoulder dupatta, the designer revealed.

About the wedding

The celebrations of Anant Ambani marrying Radhika Merchant took place at the Ambani-owned Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai and the family home. The marriage culminated months of wedding events that featured performances by pop stars including Rihanna and Justin Bieber.

The four-day wedding celebrations began Friday with the traditional Hindu wedding ceremony and will be followed by a grand reception to run through the weekend. The guest list includes former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson; Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser; and Adele, Lana Del Rey, Drake and David Beckham, according to local media. The Ambani family did not confirm the guest list.

Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor attended the wedding and danced to popular Hindi movie songs. Indian cricketers, including icons Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, were among the invitees.

About the families

The father of the groom, Mukesh Ambani, is the world’s ninth-richest man, with a net worth of $116 billion, according to Forbes. He is the richest person in Asia. His Reliance Industries is a conglomerate reporting over $100 billion in annual revenue, with interests that include petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecoms and retail.

The Ambani family owns, among other assets, a 27-story family compound in Mumbai worth $1 billion. The building contains three helipads, a 160-car garage and a private movie theater.

The groom, 29-year-old Anant, oversees the conglomerate’s renewable and green energy expansion. He also runs a 3,000-acre (about 1,200-hectare) animal rescue center in Gujarat state’s Jamnagar, the family’s hometown.

The bride, Radhika Merchant, also 29, is the daughter of pharmaceutical tycoon Viren Merchant and is the marketing director for his company, Encore Healthcare, according to Vogue.