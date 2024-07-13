From 'blue lehenga girl' impressing Salman to Ranveer-Priyanka's main character energy: Best moments from Ambani wedding

Salman Khan's impressed by 'blue-lehenga girl's dance

Salman Khan enjoyed every bit of Anant-Radhika's wedding, From dancing with Shah Rukh to the groom himself, the Tiger 3 actor had the best time at the grand event. In one of the viral videos, Salman and Anant stand beside a blue lehenga girl, who seemed to be lost in her dance while the actor smiled at her moves. People on the internet love her energy and are asking who is she.

Ranveer Singh-Priyanka Chopra's high on energy dance

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra were the perfect baaratis at the wedding. They were high-on-energy as they danced to iconic songs as well as dhol beats. Apart from them, Kriti Sanon, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rajinikanth and Anil Kapoor were also seen grooving. However, Ranveer and Priyanka stole the show with their main character energy.

SRK-Salman Khan recreate Karan-Arjun nostalgia

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's bromance was once again one of the most memorable moments from the grand wedding. The former co-stars grooved to their iconic track -Bhangda paa le from Karan Arjun (1995). The duo has also worked together in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Zero and Tubelight.

Ranbir Kapoor receives business card from a guest

Ranbir Kapoor encountered an unfamiliar guest at Anant and Radhika's wedding. The man approached the actor and whispered something in his ear. While speaking to Ranbir, the guest patiently listened. After their conversation, the guest handed his card to Ranbir before departing.

Madhuri Dixit grooved to Choli Ke Peechhe

Madhuri Dixit has always been associated with her chartbuster 90s tracks. The actor once again recreated her iconic Choli Ke Peechhe, which is still considered one of her best songs. Madhuri was seen dancing to the song at Anant-Radhika's wedding, while fans were mesmerised by her energetic moves.

Shah Rukh Khan reunites with Bachchans

Shah Rukh Khan's sweet and humble gesture with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan won hearts. The actor was seen touching the feet of the veteran couple as he greeted other at Anant-Radhika's wedding event. For the unversed, Shah Rukh played Amitabh and Jaya's son in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino dances with a gandasi

FIFA President Gianni Infantino danced to AP Dhillon's track Insane as he joined Ranveer Singh on the dance floor. The latter gave him a gandasi (axe), while the duo danced their hearts out. Gianni is seen happily holding the gandasi, while Ranveer held him from behind. A fan commented, “Ranveer can make anything happen. He danced with Gianni. Hahaha.” Other users also came up with hilarious reactions.