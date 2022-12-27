Home / Entertainment / Music / Mame Khan: Stay true to your roots to create fusion, not confusion

Mame Khan: Stay true to your roots to create fusion, not confusion

The singer, who appeared in a rockstar avatar in a recent music festival wearing a golden jacket, gold sneakers and sunglasses, talks about the importance of sticking to the roots, yet evolving to stay relevant.

Mame Khan at NH7 Weekender
BySoumya Vajpayee

When folk singer Mame Khan hit the stage at Bacardi NH7 Weekender in Pune last month, he donned a different look. Usually known for wearing a kurta and jacket, the Chaudhary singer appeared in a rockstar avatar, wearing a golden jacket, golden sneakers and sunglasses. However, one thing that’s been a constant for him is his traditional pagdi. “I always have my pagdi on, irrespective of where I go, as it embodies my personality, my roots and heritage. Even when I visited the Cannes Film Festival, I wanted my style to be a reflection of where I come from,” says Khan.

Interestingly, his live act not just featured the dhol and traditional folk instruments, but also electric guitar, drums, synthesiser, etc. When asked if it’s a way of staying relevant among the younger generation, Khan says, “I believe that folk music is very interesting, and it connects with all kinds of audiences. Western instruments can seamlessly blend with traditional folk instruments and new fusion sounds can be created. But I always emphasise to stay true to your roots to create fusion, not confusion. Today, the young audience likes to experiment with music, but what’s exciting is the love that traditional music receives across platforms. As an artiste, I thrive on exploring new genres and instruments, and combining the two forms of musical instruments (Indian and western) to create beautiful tunes.”

The singer is proud that besides the older generation, he is popular among the youth, too: “It is commonly believed that the younger generation isn’t inclined towards folk music, but that is not true. Most of my fans fall in the age group of 16 to 26. Today’s generation is open to fusion music, as it makes them aware of their heritage.”

