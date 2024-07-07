Kareena Kapoor reacts as Shloka Mehta recreates her look from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham song Bole Chudiyan: 'You look…'

Actor Kareena Kapoor has reacted after businessperson and Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta recreated her look from a Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham song Bole Chudiyan. Taking to Instagram, Shloka's sister, Diya Mehta Jatia, shared a post giving a glimpse of Shloka in a saffron and golden lehenga. Shloka recreated the look for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor drops mushy pic of hubby Saif Ali Khan from vacay) Kareena Kapoor spoke about Shloka Mehta's look for the Ambani event.

Shloka recreates Kareena's look from K3G song

In the pictures, Shloka gave different poses and smiled for the camera. Diya wrote, "Looking PHAT! While conceptualising the sangeet look we wanted to go for something fun, elegant and 'iconic'. After multiple rounds of discussions, we thought of dipping into the archives and recreated the OG @manishmalhotra05 ‘bole chudiyan’ look. It was an absolute blast!!! @kareenakapoorkhan."

Here's how Kareena has reacted

On Sunday, Kareena shared the post on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Bole Chudiyaaan (rainbow and pink heart emojis). @shloka11 you look gorgeous.” Kareena wasn't part of the sangeet. Currently, she is travelling outside India with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and their two sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena shared the post on her Instagram Stories.

About Bole Chudiyan, K3G

Bole Chudiyan is from Karan Johar's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The song was sung by Amit Kumar, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy. The lyrics was by Sameer Anjaan and music by Jatin-Lalit. The original song, choreographed by Farah Khan, featured Kareena in a saffron lehenga. It also starred Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was written and directed by Karan Johar and produced by Yash Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. The film also featured Rani Mukerji in an extended cameo.

Kareena's films

Fans will see Kareena next in The Buckingham Murders, which will hit the theatres on September 13. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor. With this film, Kareena is making her debut as a producer.

Kareena will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's new film in his cop universe Singham Again, scheduled to release on November 1. Kareena was last seen in Crew, which also starred Tabu and Kriti Sanon.