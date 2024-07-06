Kareena Kapoor drops mushy pic of hubby Saif Ali Khan from vacay: My lunch

Insta alert

Kareena took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of Saif, showing her witty sense of humour.

In the picture, Saif, effortlessly stylish in a casual white t-shirt and shorts, is seen sitting by the sparkling blue sea. Saif’s relaxed demeanour captures the essence of a perfect holiday, with the background of the serene beach and clear sky, making it clear that the couple has chosen an idyllic spot for their getaway.

Her Insta story.

She captioned simply, "My lunch is…" Kareena followed the picture with a snap of her lunch with a plate of green vegetables.

Her lunch.

Earlier, the actor posted two pictures featuring Taimur. In the first picture, he is seen posing while looking at the vast stretch of sea. In the second picture, he is walking towards the shoreline on a rooftop. Bebo captioned the pictures, "Walking to the sea baby."

Saif and Kareena began dating in 2007 on the sets of Vijay Krishna Acharya's action entertainer Tashan. They tied the knot in 2012, and gave birth to two sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh – in 2016 and 2021 respectively.

Her work report

Kareena was last seen in the role of Jasmin Kohli in Rajesh A Krishnan’s Crew, which was released in March this year. She will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

As per the latest buzz, Kareena and Ayushmann Khurrana have been roped in to star together in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film Daayra. "Meghna Gulzar is in advanced conversations with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the film. It's a hard-hitting film that warrants the presence of actors with the calibre of the cast she has decided upon," a trade source said. The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited. Meanwhile, Saif will be next seen in Devara: Part 1.