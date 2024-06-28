Kareena Kapoor shows how to rock beach fashion without swimsuits and bikinis; stuns in easy breezy look

Kareena Kapoor knows that an Italian vacation doesn't always have to mean flowing sundresses and Chanel heels. The actor, who is currently on a holiday there with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Jeh and Taimur, took to Instagram to finally share a look at what she has been wearing during the vacation. Kareena Kapoor showed the easy way to rock a vacation outfit.

An easy breezy look

In a mirror selfie, Kareena showed her Missoni Sport tank top in white that she paired with white linen pants. She also carried a canvas tote bag and wore large black sunglasses. Another picture showed she from the right side, her skin glowing in the sun. Check out the photos:

Earlier, Kareena had shared pictures of herself chilling at the beach, clicking selfies as Saif unwittingly photobombed her. Check them out here.

Kareena's style

Kareena Kapoor is known for carrying glam looks and relaxed fits with equal ease. She effortlessly blends traditional and contemporary looks, often seen in elegant sarees and anarkalis as well as modern dresses and casual chic ensembles. Her style is characterized by simplicity with a touch of glamour, favouring solid colours, clean lines, and minimalistic designs. Kareena often accessorises with statement pieces, such as bold earrings or stylish sunglasses. Her casual wear includes well-fitted jeans, trendy tops, and stylish sneakers, while her red carpet appearances feature glamorous gowns and high-fashion couture, making her a true style icon.

As per the latest buzz, Kareena and Ayushmann Khurrana have been roped in to star together in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film Daayra. "Meghna Gulzar is in advanced conversations with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the film. It's a hard-hitting film that warrants the presence of actors with the calibre of the cast she has decided upon," a trade source said.

The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited. She will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Singham Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.