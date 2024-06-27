Kareena Kapoor shares beachy vacation pictures with ‘photobomber’ Saif Ali Khan

Kareena drops beachy pics

Kareena posted four pictures of herself soaking up the sun by the beach in a teal and gold bathing suit. She captioned the pictures that show her giving her trademark pout with sunglasses on, “For me it’s the one with the photobomber.”

In one of the pictures that shows her lying on the sand, Saif can be seen walking by in swimming trunks with his hair slicked back and sunglasses on. Karisma seemed to approve as she commented, “Best Photobomber,” with a heart emoji.

A screen grab of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram stories.

A day before that, Kareena also shared an Instagram story of Taimur enjoying the vacation. On Thursday, she shared a photo of a basket of croissants, writing, “Nothing can come between you and me ever!!”

Sharmila Tagore on Kareena’s Crew

Recently, Kareena’s mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore was all praise for her recent film, Crew. On the YouTube channel Dil Se Kapil Sibal, she called the film’s storyline ‘absurd’ but went on to praise Kareena, Tabu and Kriti Sanon’s performances.

Talking about how recent films represent women on screen, Sharmila said, “It is absurd, of course, beyond belief but there are three women pulling off this adventure. One is landing a plane, one is breaking a safe… doing all kinds of things together and the camaraderie between the three is excellent because they say a woman is a woman’s worst enemy, not so here.”

Upcoming work

Kareena played Jasmin Kohli in Rajesh A Krishnan’s Crew, which was released in March this year. She will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.