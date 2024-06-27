 Sharmila Tagore slams Ranbir Kapoor's Animal for misogyny, admits one simply cannot ‘rubbish it’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Sharmila Tagore slams Ranbir Kapoor's Animal for misogyny, admits one simply cannot ‘rubbish it’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jun 27, 2024 06:08 AM IST

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal was one of the biggest hits of 2023 despite being labelled as misogynistic and brutally violent by a section of viewers.

Sharmila Tagore is not a big fan of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, but acknowledges that the film had a lot of impact after its release. In a new interview on the YouTube channel Dil Se Kapil Sibal, the veteran actor shared how the film had violence but beyond it, there was also misogyny. She went on to say that one must not ignore the success of the film but try to ‘engage’ with it instead, in order to see why it connected with the audience in the first place. (Also read: Adil Hussain says he would not have done Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal even if he was offered 200 cr)

Sharmila Tagore has reacted to Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.
Sharmila Tagore has reacted to Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.

What Sharmila said

During the conversation, Sharmila brought up the film's name and said, "There was a film called Animal recently… beyond violence, there was misogyny. But there were a lot of women in the audience who said, ‘I want somebody to love me like that.’ Any film that runs a lot, you cannot really rubbish it. You have to engage with it, try and understand it that what exactly is happening here.”

She then talked about how a film like Laapataa Ladies overtook the viewership of Animal once both were on the same platform. Sharmila added, "Laapataa Ladies did well even theatrically as it was within the budget, whereas Animal spent a lot of money and made a huge amount of money also. There is that stark difference (in budgets) and it will continue. I don’t see it in the near future that it is going to change… So, the smaller films will also get their money back but not in the quantity that say a Ranbir Kapoor or a Ranveer Singh will bring.”

More details

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal was one of the biggest hits of last year. The film has been in the debate ever since its release. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead. Amid mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the film was among the highest-earning films of 2023 and grossed more than 900 crore worldwide.

Follow Us On