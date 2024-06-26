Sharmila Tagore says Kareena Kapoor's Crew is ‘absurd beyond belief’

What Sharmila said about Crew

During the conversation on the progress of recent films and how they represent women on screen, Sharmila touched upon Crew as an example, and said, “It is absurd, of course, beyond belief but there are three women pulling off this adventure. One is landing a plane, one is breaking a safe… doing all kinds of things together and the camaraderie between the three is excellent because they say a woman is a woman’s worst enemy, not so here.”

Kareena also added that Crew was not only entertaining but a commercial success. She added that the success of the film will definitely create the space for better films and roles for female actors. “Crew has done very well. Three women are doing all kinds of fantastic things and it has done extremely well at the box office. That will encourage a lot of filmmakers to do women-centric films,” she added.

More details

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the heist comedy released in theatres on March 29. Crew revolves around the journey of three hard-working women set in the backdrop of the aviation industry. Kareena, Tabu and Kriti played air hostesses who struggle to make ends meet, because they have not paid by their company. Their lives take a turn when they find out a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits under his shirt. The film was made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. It collected over ₹ 100 crore at the box office in India.