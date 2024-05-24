Crew on OTT: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon’s sizzling chemistry leaves a lasting impression on fans

Kareena Kapoor Khan won the audience over as Kalindi in Veere Di Wedding (2018), which was a film dedicated to female friendship. Well, she took things a notch higher when she joined forces with the phenomenal Tabu and the incredible Kriti Sanon in Crew. The heist comedy film left audiences wanting more, as they rolled on the floor laughing. Well, after an impressive run at the silver screens, the Crew has now landed on the digital platform. Kareena, Tabu and Kriti in a still from their film Crew

This is great news for members of the audience who enjoy watching new releases from the comfort of their homes. Well, a majority of these movie-buffs have already binge-watched the trio’s turbulent roller-coaster ride and the verdict is now in. Kareena, Tabu and Kriti’s sizzling chemistry and very convincing performances have won hearts. While some have called the film a ‘feast’, others have termed it an ‘enjoyable watch’. Even internet users who were not entirely impressed by the film have found bits to love— may it be the women-centric theme or the lead stars’ ability to slay like actual queens.

Check out reviews by internet users right here:

Crew has been helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan who made his directorial debut with Lootcase (2020), which is another must-watch. All in all, this film has tonnes to offer. Tabu and Kapil Sharma give us an unexpected yet pleasantly surprising love story while Kriti and Diljit Dosanjh are absolutely adorable. Meanwhile, Bebo makes you wonder if the role of Jasmine Kohli was written keeping her in mind. Yes, she’s that good in the film! Also, a special mention to the very stylish wardrobe of the leading ladies. Kareena, Kriti and Tabu give us solid fashion inspo as they strut in style, no matter what situation their characters are in.

After reading these X reviews by movie-buffs, are you planning to watch Crew on OTT this weekend?