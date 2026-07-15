Domestic help killed after SUV runs over her in Gurugram society parking

Tragic Incident in Sector 67 A 52-year-old domestic help was killed after a Mahindra Thar ran over her in the stilt parking area of an upscale residential society in Sector 67 on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Police said the driver panicked after the incident, alerted neighbours and rushed the injured woman to hospital in another vehicle. (HT)

The deceased was identified as Guddi Devi of Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh, officers said, adding she lived with her family in Bhondsi. She worked as a domestic help for a family residing at Ansal Versalia, police said.

Investigators said the incident took place between 2pm and 2.20pm when Guddi Devi was resting in the stilt parking area. A resident, who also lived on the fourth floor of the same building, had returned from work and was attempting to park her red Mahindra Thar when she ran over the victim. “The woman panicked and raised an alarm. She reversed her Thar and alerted neighbours for help,” a senior police officer said. The age of the driver is not shared by the police yet.

After residents gathered, the woman driver brought out her other car, placed the injured domestic help inside it and rushed her to a private hospital in Sector 68.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Guddi Devi succumbed to her injuries around 4pm while undergoing treatment. “Her family had alerted the police control room, which immediately reached the spot as well as the hospital for investigation,” he said.

Turan said preliminary investigation revealed that the SUV ran over the victim’s chest. “She ended up sustaining multiple fractures and internal injuries which resulted in her death as per the doctors,” he said.

Police have seized the Mahindra Thar and are examining CCTV footage to ascertain how the accident took place. Turan said a large number of domestic workers and their family members had gathered at the spot, but the situation remained peaceful.

The body was shifted to the government mortuary for postmortem examination, which will be conducted on Wednesday. At the time of filing, an FIR was being registered against the woman driver under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 65 police station.