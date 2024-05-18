The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ed Sheeran recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan, eating weirdest sea food in Japan

Ed Sheeran admits having weirdest sea food

Ed was quizzed in a Q/A session with Kapil Sharma about the weirdest food he ever had while travelling for his musical concerts. The singer recalled eating fish sperm from the chef's menu when he went to a restaurant in Japan.

Ed said, “Fish Sperm. Basically in Japan, they have this. When you go to a sushi or omakase restaurant, it's basically, like, the chef makes stuff and he puts it down, and it will be like Nilgiri, or other little things. And usually I think it's called Shirako. And it's basically a testicle that you eat and it explodes in your mouth. Some people love it. I'm not a big fan of it.” The audiences including Kapil and Archana Puran Singh were left surprised as they laughed at the British singer's honest confession.

Ed Sheeran learns Hindi song from Kapil Sharma

The show started with Ed singing The Shape of You with Punjabi beats. Later, Archana told Ed that Kapil is a good singer. The latter insisted on teaching a Hindi song to his guest. As Kapil sang Kisi Ki Muskurahto from Raj Kapoor's Anari, originally sung by Mukesh. Ed repeated the lines while syncing with the tune. Kapil and the audiences cheered for his attempt at grasping Hindi lyrics.

The Shape of You singer also expressed gratitude over his recent meeting with Shah Rukh Khan at his house. He went ahead and showed the iconic arms-stretched-wide pose of the actor. He said that Shah Rukh is such a big star, but is also such a ‘loving’ person.

About Ed Sheeran's India visit

Ed reunited with Farah Khan whom he met during is last visit to India at Torii restaurant in Mumbai. Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan also joined the duo. Rakul Preet Singh, Jacky Bhagnani, Madhuri Dixit, Huma Qureshi, Malaika Arora, Rajkummar Rao and Munawar Faruqui were other celebrities who met Ed. The British singer even told Huma that he had seen her in Gangs of Wasseypur.

The Kapil Sharma Show is available to stream on Netflix.