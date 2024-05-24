Kareena Kapoor's Jaane Jaan beats Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan to become H2 2023's most watched Netflix India film

Netflix on Thursday unveiled What We Watched, an engagement report that reveals which titles were the most-watched in the second half of last year, between July and December 2023. Among the most watched Indian titles are Kareena Kapoor-starrer Jaane Jaan and The Railway Men. Overall, the Indian titles amassed over 1 billion views across the globe. (Also Read: Will Heeramandi be the next RRR? Global success makes Bhansali’s series cut across languages, cultures, criticisms) Kareena Kapoor's Jaane Jaan ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in Netflix India's most globally viewed titles in second half of 2023

Most watched Indian films

As per the report, Sujoy Ghosh's crime thriller Jaane Jaan amassed the most views for a Netflix India film. It clocked in 20.2 million views across the globe and ranked at 83 in the most watched global titles. The film marked Kareena Kapoor's OTT debut, and also starred streaming stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Kareena Kapoor plays a single mother and victim of domestic abuse in Jaane Jaan

After Jaane Jaan comes Atlee's action thriller Jawan at 16.2 million views and on the 120th spot. It dropped on Netflix India days after becoming the highest grossing Indian film of the year at the box office. Jawan starred Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi among others.

Shah Rukh Khan had a double role in Jawan

Next up was Vishal Bhardwaj's spy thriller Khufiya, which marked his first feature on an OTT platform. It starred Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi among others. While the film received mixed reviews, it garnered 12.1 million views globally and finished at the 194th spot.

Tabu plays an intelligence officer in Khufiya

Up next was Amit Rai's courtroom drama OMG 2 at the 218th spot with 11.5 million views. The film, based on the topic of sex education in schools, starred Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Akshay Kumar. It dropped on Netflix India after earning ₹221 crore at the global box office.

OMG 2 starred Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar

Following OMG 2 was the anthology Lust Stories 2, which consisted of short films directed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit R Sharma. It had an ensemble cast of Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Kajol, and Kumud Mishra. Konkona's segment The Mirror received maximum praise among the lot. Lust Stories 2 scored 9.2 million views and the 312nd spot.

Lust Stories 2 was an anthology of four short films

Next to that was Raaj Shaandilyaa's comedy Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. A sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, Dream Girl 2 crossed ₹140 crore at the global box office. Upon its release on Netflix India, it finished at the 361st spot with 8.2 million views. The last entry in the top 400 titles in the report was the true crime documentary, Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph case.

Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2

Most watched series

The most watched Netflix India Original series globally in the second half of last year was Shiv Rawail's period drama inspired by the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. It starred Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan, Babil Khan, and Juhi Chawla among others. The miniseries finished at the 139th spot with 10.6 million views. It was followed by Sudip Sharma's crime thriller Kohrra, starring Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, and Harleen Sethi. It scored the 267th spot and 6.4 million views.

Kay Kay Menon in a still from The Railway Men

Kohrra

The other two Indian series in the top 400 were Raj & DK's period comedy show Guns & Gulaabs. Tying with Kohrra at the 267th spot with 6.4 million views, Guns & Gulaabs boasted an ensemble cast of Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, Gulshan Devaiah, and the late Satish Kaushik.

Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in Guns & Gulaabs

Vikas Kumar as Santosh Savla in a still from Kaala Paani

The last series to make it to the list was Sameer Saxena's survival drama show Kaala Paani, starring Vikas Kumar, Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, and others. Kaala Paani garnered the 307th spot at 5.8 million views.