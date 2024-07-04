Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma: Star mums who opted for prenatal yoga before welcoming their child

Eating right and taking enough rest during pregnancy is important. But staying healthy is equally essential. Many celebrity mums have taught us the importance of exercising during the initial stages of motherhood, with prenatal yoga being a favourite. Take a look: Star mums practising prenatal yoga

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood’s reigning queen and soon-to-be mother Deepika Padukone has been busy making us fall in love with her pregnancy glow, each time she steps out. Well, in a recent social media post, Deepika opened up about self-care and revealed that she does the Viparita Karani every day even during her pregnancy. She even attached a picture of herself acing the yoga asana, leaving fans gushing over her baby bump

Soha Ali Khan

In 2017, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan welcomed their beautiful daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu into the world. But before delivery, the mommy-to-be practised yoga regularly in order to prepare her body for labour and the hormones that follow. To inspire her fans, Soha also shared photographs from her prenatal yoga classes

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Apart from being an actor, Bollywood’s OG diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is an avid yoga enthusiast. Well, pregnancy did not stop the mother of two from working or working out. She was a total inspiration, all while looking glam as she flaunted her baby bump. Even after her pregnancy, Bebo continues to religiously practice yoga. She is often joined by her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur and Jehangir

Neha Dhupia

Actor Neha Dhupia had been doing yoga for the last 20 years when she was expecting her second child. In a motivational Instagram post, she shared, “They say that everything that you have been practising before your pregnancy 🤰 is something you should continue with, for the 9 months too”

Anushka Sharma

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli took the internet by storm when they announced they were expecting their first child. Well, a picture of Anushka doing Shirshasana with Virat’s assistance had a similar effect. The mommy-to-be had shared, “As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant( after a certain stage)barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support”

But, each body is different. So please make sure to consult your doctor about prenatal yoga before taking inspiration from any of these star moms.