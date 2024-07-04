Deepika Padukone shares yoga tip: Prenatal Pilates to the Lamaze method, pregnancy-friendly ways to stay active

Deepika Padukone recently took to her Instagram handle to share a perfectly symmetrical shot of herself in the Viparita Karani, or the legs-up-the-wall pose. The expecting mother and actor went on to explain how even if she cannot manage to get a workout in for the day, given her hectic schedule, she will without fail commit 5 minutes of her time to practicing the 'restful inversion', something which clearly holds true even as she makes her way through her trimesters. Taking a cue from Deepika then, here are a few pregnancy-friendly practices you can think to incorporate if expecting, or planning to. Deepika Padukone reveals the Yoga pose she swears by: From Prenatal Pilates to Lamaze classes, ways to have an active pregnancy

Prenatal yoga

A rule of thumb to follow during pregnancy is that while staying active is important, it is equally important to ensure you are not stressing your body out by burdening it with activity at a time when it is already doing so much. This is where prenatal yoga comes in. Yoga can be as mellow or as trying as you want it to be, making it perfectly malleable for pregnant women.

Prenatal Yoga (Freepik)

The range of activity one can expect from their body while pregnant, also alters with each trimester. For instance, as per a Healthline report, poses like the Janu sirsasana (head-to-knee forward bend), Upavistha konasana (wide-angle seated forward bend) and Marjaryasana to Bitilasana (cat-cow) are the best for the first trimester. The same report lists Baddha Konasana (bound angle pose), Balasana (child's pose) and Trikonasana (triangle pose) and Uttanasana (standing-forward bend) as the ideal alterations for the second trimester. Finally, Virabhadrasana II (Warrior II), Malasana (garland pose), Sukhasana (easy pose) and Parsva Savasana (side corpse pose) are listed for the third trimester.

Prenatal Pilates

Pilates is truly doubling down on the niche space it has carved for itself in the world of mainstream fitness and this holds true for people of all ages and levels of fitness, including those who are pregnant. As a matter of fact, Sonam Kapoor, courtesy of Radhika's Balanced Body, swore by Pilates during the months she was pregnant with Vayu (and even after). Much like yoga, Pilates too is malleable when it comes to intensity. The focus on breathing makes it an even better fit for those gestating.

Practicing Pilates while pregnant, as per a WebMD report, actually allows women to help their body better adapt to the massive change it is undergoing. Consistently practicing Pilates helps strengthen the abdominal muscles, the back, and the pelvic floor. It reportedly also helps one better cope with the growing pains that are part and parcel of pregnancy. Swearing by Pilates during one's pregnancy will also cushion one's postpartum journey.

Water Aerobics

Water workouts are a big hit among pregnant women. As per a Penn medicine report, having one's lower half submerged under water cradles the heavy belly while taking the pressure off the spine and pelvis. Chances for injury too, are significantly lesser when it comes to water-based workouts. Contending with the water's buoyancy is enough of a workout in itself. Not overcomplicating things, simple moves like marching, half-squats, leg lifts and even just walking across the pool are a great place to start.

Water workouts for pregnant women(Freepik)

Consider Lamaze classes

Right off the bat, Lamaze at its core entails training expecting parents on how to make it through childbirth with potentially fast labour, lesser pain and minimal medical interventions. The Lamaze method focuses on rhythmic breathing. As per a Medical News Today report, the Lamaze method focuses on allowing labor to begin on its own, allowing the person in labour the freedom to to walk around and change positions mid-delivery, encouraging sturdy emotional support, avoiding unnecessary medical interventions and avoiding giving birth while lying on the back and instead guiding the expectant mother to follow her bodily instinct to push.

Just walk!

If being active has not really been your thing in the past, suddenly jumping into workout routines is not really advisable when gestating. Instead, as per an Annandale OB-GYN report, begin by taking a paced out walk for 5 minutes a day — a fairly easy commitment. Eventually bring this up to 30 minutes a day.

Walking is a great way of staying active while pregnant(Unsplash)

Remember, something is always better than nothing when it comes to moving your body!

That being said, if pregnant, necessarily consult a certified healthcare professional prior to embracing any major changes in your fitness pursuits.