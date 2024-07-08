Alia Bhatt calls her ‘maa’, Kareena Kapoor drops sweet birthday wishes for ‘inspiring’ Neetu Kapoor

Insta wishes

While fans were wondering about the absence of Alia from her vacay, Alia took to Instagram to share an adorable message for her mother-in-law. Sharing a picture of Neetu with her mother Soni Razdon, Alia wrote, “Happy birthday Mom! My pillar of strength, peace and all things fashion. Love you to the moon and back (yellow heart emojis)”.

Alia's wish.

Kareena also took to her Instagram handle, and shared a happy photo of Neetu. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the most fit and inspiring Neetu Aunty.” Karisma on the other hand wrote, “Happy Birthday to our Neetu Aunty.”

Kareena's wish.

At the moment, Neetu is currently vacationing in Switzerland with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samaira.

When it comes to Neetu’s birthday celebrations, her daughter Riddhima shared a sneak peek on social media. In a video shared by Riddhima on her Instagram story, Neetu could be seen joining in as her family sang the birthday song for her. She celebrated with a special dessert and a sparkler.

Riddhima also shared a mother-daughter photo with Neetu and wrote, “Just us girls enjoying our bubbly. Love and only love. Happy birthday my mommykins”. She also shared a photo with Neetu and her daughter Samaira, capturing “three generations” of Kapoor women.

More birthday wishes pour in

Actor Sonali Bendre also shared a happy memory with her, writing, “Happy birthday Neetu. Hope your day is full of everything that makes you happy (star emoji)”.

Sonali's wish.

Her Jugjugg Jeeyo co-star Maniesh Paul posted a picture from the set, and shared, “Happy birthday Neetu ma’am. Star as gorgeous as always. We love you”, while Soni Razdan shared, “Happy birthday dearest Neetu. Wishing you lots of joy and lots of love”.

Birthday wish.

Neetu’s work file

Neetu was last seen in the film Jugjugg Jeeyo, co-starring actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. She made her TV debut last year with Dance Deewane Junior 1. She was one of the judges of the dance reality show. She has Letters To Mr Khanna as her next, with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath.