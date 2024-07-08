Kareena Kapoor looks PHAT (pretty, hot and tempting) in another picture from her unending beach holiday with the fam

Kareena Kapoor seems to be in endless vacay mood. The actor has shared another selfie from her beach holiday in Europe, where she's currently vacationing with her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan, and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. (Also Read – Kareena Kapoor reacts as Shloka Mehta recreates her look from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham song Bole Chudiyan: 'You look…') Kareena Kapoor shares selfie from her beach holiday.

Kareena's new selfie

Kareena took to her Instagram handle on Monday and shared a mirror selfie in which she's wearing a colourful striped shirt over a green swimwear. She completed the look with sunglasses and hair tied behind her head. A stunning beach is visible in the background. Kareena captioned the post, “Is it monday?” Fans of Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham would agree that she looks PHAT (pretty hot and tempting).

Kareena's unending holiday

Last week as well, Kareena posted a series of stunning pictures from her vacation. The actor looked stunning in a teal monokini, with her hair down and stylish black sunglasses. Among the four pictures, the second one stands out. In the photo, Saif Ali Khan accidentally photobombs the shot. He appears shirtless, wearing navy blue shorts and black sunglasses. Kareena captioned the photo, "For me it's the one with the photobomber," accompanied by two smiling faces and red-heart emojis.

Kareena deserves a holiday basking in the success of her latest hit, Rajesh A Krishnan's heist comedy Crew, alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She also has a busy year ahead – with Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, releasing on Diwali. She'll reprise her role from Singham 2 in the threequel, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Deepika Padukone.

Before Singham Again, Kareena will be seen in a cop drama of her own. She will play a Mare of Easttown-ish character in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders, which is slated to release in cinemas on September 13. The film premiered in India at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival last year. She's also reportedly signed Meghna Gulzar's next alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, a hard-hitting drama which is inspired by real-life events.