JugJugg Jeeyo success bash: Kiara Advani joins Varun Dhawan, others at Karan Johar's house, asks director about sequel

Karan Johar hosted a small get-together for the JugJugg Jeeyo team at his residence on Saturday. The entire cast of the film, including Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli came together to celebrate the success of the film. Also read: Farah Khan calls Karan Johar ‘multifaced’, he says ‘I am not partial otherwise I won't be talking to you'. Watch

Karan shared a group picture from the get-together on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Thank you for all the love!! #jugjuggjeeyo to all! The cast is just the best. Well done Raj Mehta.” The picture shows the Jugjugg cast along with Karan, the producer of the film, and director Raj Mehta. They all are seen posing in the trademark step from The Punjaabban Song in the picture.

Karan Johar shared a picture from the get-together.

Kiara Advani, who arrived in a short white dress paired with a pastel green blazer, also shared two pictures on Instagram. She had a question for the JugJugg Jeeyo director as she wrote in caption, “Thank you for the abundant love for our film #JugJuggJeeyo @raj_a_mehta is there a sequel in the waiting?” Alia Bhatt commented on her post, “It’s a biggish.”

Farah Khan was also present at the get-together and even shot a fun video with Karan. Anil shared another group picture from the gathering on his Instagram page and captioned it, “Thanks for all the love! JugJugg Jeeyo!” Hinting that the picture was clicked by her, Farah commented on his post, “What a fab pic! Who clicked??” Anil Kapoor's both daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor dropped heart emoticons in reaction to the post.

Farah also featured in a picture shared by Varun. It shows Farah sandwiched between Varun and Kiara as she puts a peck on his cheek.

JugJugg Jeeyo collected ₹85 crore nett at the domestic box office and its worldwide gross collection standing at ₹135 crore. The film released on June 24 amid positive reviews.

