Happy Birthday Neetu Kapoor: Times she was a doting mother-in-law to Alia Bhatt, dadi to Raha Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor is currently vacationing in Switzerland with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara. Riddhima updated her Instagram handle with glimpses from her mother's midnight birthday celebrations from the exotic location. Neetu Kapoor's top family moments with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor as she turns 66

Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in Switzerland(Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were missing from this intimate family affair, presumably busy with their pressing professional commitments. That being said, Neetu has never let go of any opportunity to shower love on the duo as well as her younger granddaughter Raha Kapoor. Here's taking a look at some of their warmest family moments which played out in front of the public.

Neetu Kapoor has no qualms in openly favouring her daughter-in-law over her son, as she has made evident time and again in jest. Not long after Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14, 2022, Neetu's appearance on the sets of a popular reality television show, saw her affirm how she would only want the house to run as per Alia's whims and not Ranbir's.

In August last year, Alia did her family proud as she was felicitated with a National Film Award for her work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). Though Alia chose to take husband Ranbir along with her to witness the precious moment, Neetu was among the first few to shower love on her 'bahu rani'. "So so proud of you @aliaabhatt for your first national award🧡 god bless🙏🏻", she wrote.

Neetu Kapoor congratulates Alia Bhatt on her National Award win(Instagram)

Not long back in February of this year, Alia Bhatt stepped out to grab some lunch with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. The duo were accompanied by Alia's mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. As the group of ladies concluded their outing bidding adieu to each other, Neetu's particularly endearing gesture towards Alia as she squished her cheeks had the internet obsessing over their adorable bond for days to come. Take a look at the moment here.

Back in November 2022, Alia introduced her daughter to the world as Raha Kapoor with a picture of her and Ranbir coddling their baby against a backdrop of her very own F.C. Barcelona jersey framed over her cot. In the caption to the post, Alia revealed it was Neetu who had christened Raha. An excerpt from her caption read, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…".

While Neetu and Alia's warm bond is rather evident, it still does not compare to the love the birthday girl has for granddaughter Raha. During her appearance on the eighth season of Koffee with Karan, Neetu let the audiences in on the fun-spirited rivalry she shares with Alia when it comes to competing for the little one's affections. Neetu revealed that while she was constantly trying to get Raha to say 'Papa', Soni Razdan and Alia were trying to get her to say 'Mumma', a "mini battle" which Alia eventually won. "So, I went the other day to the house and Alia says, ‘Oh, by the way, she said mumma.' So, I said, she didn't say mumma but she said mum-mum. So, don't be so happy", quipped Neetu in the episode.

When it comes to Ranbir, Neetu has rarely ever let go of any opportunity to let the world know how proud she is of her son. While she has repeatedly praised him on the professional front, she is equally in awe of his emotional intelligence. In a 2011 interview with Firstpost, Neetu opened up about going through a rough patch in her marriage with the late Rishi Kapoor when Ranbir was all of 15-years old. She revealed how she weathered that time owing to the fact that her son was her sounding board and "best friend" through it all. She said, "I think he must have been 15 or so, when Rishi and I went through a really bad patch...I would sit with Ranbir and talk to him. For hours, I would tell him all I felt was right and wrong with my marriage, try to explain it all to him. I think he was my best friend then, my only confidant".

Cut to now, Neetu continues to be in awe of Ranbir as he has seamlessly transitioned into the role of a rather "hands-on-father". During her appearance on an episode of the The Great Indian Kapil Show, Neetu reflected how Ranbir's reserved persona is something only for the public. At home, his face lights up at the very sight of Raha. As a matter of fact, Neetu even went so far as to say that Ranbir is a significantly better father than Rishi Kapoor.

Being filmy, runs in the Kapoor khandaan's blood, not a surprise at all given their stellar legacy in cinema. In a previous interview, Ranbir had revealed that his first paycheck amounted to a humble ₹250 following his stint as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black (2005). Once he received it he marched straight up to his mother, placing it at her feet. While Ranbir acknowledged how he was living out one of his filmy dreams in the moment, Neetu was touched beyond words with her eyes welling up.

We wish Neetu Kapoor a very Happy Birthday!