IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / India Exclusive: India on the cards for David Guetta?
David remembers that when he first came to India, EDM was still a little bit new but the response was still amazing. The scene has only become bigger, he opines
David remembers that when he first came to India, EDM was still a little bit new but the response was still amazing. The scene has only become bigger, he opines
brunch

India Exclusive: India on the cards for David Guetta?

The French DJ talks about post-Covid performances, the rise and fall of EDM and returning to the subcontinent
READ FULL STORY
By Karishma Kuenzang
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:53 PM IST

If you’re a busker in a city that David Guetta is chilling at, there’s a chance that he may start following you on Instagram, if he’s impressed, of course. Known for his nose for talent, the French DJ, who’s currently a resident of Dubai, says that he loves following fresh talent he comes across to see where it’s going. “Sometimes, people think of all the famous people I’ve worked with but I love working with those who aren’t necessarily that famous as long as they have the talent it takes. Like Sia, before we did Titanium,” says the hit-maker, who has worked with the likes of Justin Bieber, Akon, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Anne-Marie.

Probably because he remembers where he comes from, working with Chris Willis, who was equally unknown, till they made When Love Takes Over with Kelly Rowland. And I Got a Feeling with Black Eyed Peas happened because will.i.am heard When Love Takes Over and wanted something similar. “It’s intimate to make music with someone. It creates a connection quickly or doesn’t work at all. When you have a hit together, it’s something that stays with you forever, so when you meet again it’s always a little celebration,” he says. Ask him to pick his favourite collaborator and we already know the answer: “Sia, because we have a connection together”.

Rise and fall of EDM

For someone who’s been around since almost the birth of the genre, he admits that there’s been a rise and fall. Here’s the problem: “When we started to make this type of music, we were trying to do something against music that was too formatted. Even pop music had too much of a format. Unfortunately, EDM started to be even more formatted than pop because it became so popular that people came in to scene for the wrong reasons when they saw the money and fame. At the end, when everyone is doing the same thing, people get tired of it,” says the current No. 1 DJ, who has been focusing more on the future rave music in the last year. “I think that’s the future – going back to rave music but with an underground vibe,” he explains.

What about EDM in India? “Though I haven’t heard any yet, I want to go back and play in India again. When I first came to India, EDM was still a little bit new to them, and the response was amazing. The scene has only become bigger,” says the DJ who admits he spent three months in London, eating at Indian restaurants. “I love Indian food! And though I don’t know much about Bollywood, every time I speak to Indian fans, they suggest I do a Bollywood collaboration. I need to study it a tad,” he says.

An opportunity that may come sooner than later as he reveals that he’s actually looking at an iconic site in India to do a concert as a part of the United At Home series he started in Miami, before taking to New York, his hometown Paris and now the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

David Guetta performing the United At Home concert series in Dubai
David Guetta performing the United At Home concert series in Dubai

India calling

“We were discussing where to do it next, and I’m keen on India! So, let’s see. I started the United at Home project during the pandemic as I just wanted people to have a good time in confinement in Miami and collect some money for people. I wasn’t expecting it to be so successful: The first event got 15m views and we collected 1.5 million dollars. It was special to perform at Le Louvre Museum (Paris) and now on top of this iconic building in Dubai,” he smiles. They’ve collected a few millions till now. But it’s not just about the money. “People still need to be entertained as you can’t just work and stay at home and not do anything. I got thousands of messages about little moments of happiness, which is crucial right now,” he adds.  

During the lockdown, he’s made more music than ever. “I’m more of an optimist who tries to make the best out of situations. I’ve made the best of the rare opportunity of waking up and sitting in bed instead of rushing for flights as usual,” he hints at new records releasing soon.

Recently vaccinated in Dubai, where he spent the lockdown, he’s looking forward to the underground music scene, he says, “Life is more normal in Dubai so it’s nice to be able to go to restaurants. I feel blessed because I got the Covid-19 vaccine because in my home country, France, it’s difficult for even older people to get the vaccine,” he says.

Covid after-party?

And what of performances post Covid-19? “The next few years is going to be the biggest party time in history as there’s been so much frustration due the pandemic,” he laughs. But it’s possible that musicians might have to simplify production on stage “because if you’re travelling with a 100 people for your show that might become very complicated,” he warns.  

Given that he’s worked with Rihanna (titled Who’s That Chick?), we ask him his thoughts on voicing opinions on social media. “I don’t think musicians have to voice their opinions because we are not politicians. But if you feel like it, you should be able to do it as every individual, of course. But it doesn’t mean that just because you’re famous and successful, you’re right. Sometimes I give my opinion if I am passionate about a topic. But I don’t lecture people. I’m saying how I feel but I’m not forcing someone to do the same or even saying that I’m right or wrong. I’m not saying my opinion has more value because I am the number 1 DJ than any other citizen of any other country of the world. It’s a personal choice,” David concludes.

Follow @KKuenzang on Twitter and Instagram

From HT Brunch, February 28, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
(Top) Gong Bao chicken at Hyatt Regency; Mai Bao restaurant was jam-packed for an event on Valentine’s Day
(Top) Gong Bao chicken at Hyatt Regency; Mai Bao restaurant was jam-packed for an event on Valentine’s Day
brunch

Rude food by Vir Sanghvi: Welcome back, restaurants!

By Vir Sanghvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Yes, it’s time to eat out again and enjoy the full experience. As long as you follow physical distancing and remember to sanitise and wear a mask except while you’re eating!
READ FULL STORY
Close
From diving into dark chocolate sorbet to immersing in hours of literary fiction, decadence is in (Parth Garg)
From diving into dark chocolate sorbet to immersing in hours of literary fiction, decadence is in (Parth Garg)
brunch

Humour by Rehana Munir: In defence of decadence

By Rehana Munir
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Equanimity has its sensible uses, but nothing succeeds like excess. Especially after the year and then some spent in lockdown
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thick and bushy eyebrows is the way to go for a natural look; Model: Naveed Khan (A theatre actor and model from Afghanistan) (Yatan Ahluwalia)
Thick and bushy eyebrows is the way to go for a natural look; Model: Naveed Khan (A theatre actor and model from Afghanistan) (Yatan Ahluwalia)
brunch

Men’s Style & Grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Casual is cool

By Yatan Ahluwalia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:58 PM IST
A style guide to creating a casual look that suits your personality and fits you just right. Something for every kind of occasion
READ FULL STORY
Close
How to make sneakers sexy and why kaftan suits all
How to make sneakers sexy and why kaftan suits all
brunch

Ami Patel: How to up your sneaker game & why kaftans work

By Ami Patel
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Ditch those stilettos and embrace your comfy, sexy sneakers; and knee-length kaftans that work for even those who are 4 feet zilch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gaurav opines that if you want to upgrade an iPhone every year, then you’re not going to find any major difference or notice tangible improvements with every upgrade
Gaurav opines that if you want to upgrade an iPhone every year, then you’re not going to find any major difference or notice tangible improvements with every upgrade
brunch

Technical Guruji: When do upgrade your iPhone?

By Gaurav Chaudhary
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Eyeing the new iPhone? Well, considering how hole it will burn in your pocket, it’s best to wait for at least two years to upgrade to another
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chef Prateek suggests saving all the vegetable trimmings and freezing them
Chef Prateek suggests saving all the vegetable trimmings and freezing them
brunch

Prateek Sadhu: Stocking up on stock

By Prateek Sadhu
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:56 PM IST
How can you make non-vegetarian or vegetarian stock and use it for the whole week, especially with offices opening up or WFH becoming more hectic?
READ FULL STORY
Close
(From left) Islamabad resident Dananeer Mobin, 19, whose pawri/party video went viral and music producer Yashraj Mukhate, 25, whose pawri mash-up started trending
(From left) Islamabad resident Dananeer Mobin, 19, whose pawri/party video went viral and music producer Yashraj Mukhate, 25, whose pawri mash-up started trending
brunch

HT Brunch Social Media Star of the Week: Pawrriii… aka Party

By Karishma Kuenzang
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:55 PM IST
The word with an exaggeratedly rolled American R became a meme and showed us how having an accent has gone from elite to funny
READ FULL STORY
Close
Did Shonda Rhimes’ version of Bridgerton work for you or do you prefer the book by Julia Quinn?
Did Shonda Rhimes’ version of Bridgerton work for you or do you prefer the book by Julia Quinn?
brunch

HT Brunch Sunday Debate: Play it by the book

By Vivek Bhattacharyya, Ritika Passi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:54 PM IST
A bookworm and a bingewatcher who’ve watched and read the books Bridgerton is based on argue which version works better
READ FULL STORY
Close
David remembers that when he first came to India, EDM was still a little bit new but the response was still amazing. The scene has only become bigger, he opines
David remembers that when he first came to India, EDM was still a little bit new but the response was still amazing. The scene has only become bigger, he opines
brunch

India Exclusive: India on the cards for David Guetta?

By Karishma Kuenzang
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:53 PM IST
The French DJ talks about post-Covid performances, the rise and fall of EDM and returning to the subcontinent
READ FULL STORY
Close
Even a decade ago no one could have imagined that the roles Tillotama Shome and Adarsh Gourav played could possibly catapult anyone to the limelight. For, Adarsh plays a driver, who fights his master and the near-slave ideology he’s been brought up with, while Tillotama plays a domestic help, who “dares” to have feelings for a man she is literally living with, even though he is her employer / “master”; Styling by Who Wore What When; On Tillotama: Pantsuit, Aroka; jewellery, Foundree; shoes, Christian Louboutin; Make-up: Deepti Jitani; Hair: Mona Marak; On Adarsh: Jacket: Line Tribe; Pants: Line outline; Shoes: Zara; hair and make-up: Aamir Shaikh (Prabhat Shetty)
Even a decade ago no one could have imagined that the roles Tillotama Shome and Adarsh Gourav played could possibly catapult anyone to the limelight. For, Adarsh plays a driver, who fights his master and the near-slave ideology he’s been brought up with, while Tillotama plays a domestic help, who “dares” to have feelings for a man she is literally living with, even though he is her employer / “master”; Styling by Who Wore What When; On Tillotama: Pantsuit, Aroka; jewellery, Foundree; shoes, Christian Louboutin; Make-up: Deepti Jitani; Hair: Mona Marak; On Adarsh: Jacket: Line Tribe; Pants: Line outline; Shoes: Zara; hair and make-up: Aamir Shaikh (Prabhat Shetty)
brunch

HT Brunch Cover Story: The invisible lives of India’s domestic help

By Karishma Kuenzang
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Two actors, acclaimed for their recent portrayals of “household help”, hold up the mirror to society and show us class distinctions even the educated tend to ignore
READ FULL STORY
Close
The actor of Scam 1992, Pratik Gandhi poses at his Mumbai home in this self-taken picture, exclusively for HT Brunch (Pratik Gandhi)
The actor of Scam 1992, Pratik Gandhi poses at his Mumbai home in this self-taken picture, exclusively for HT Brunch (Pratik Gandhi)
brunch

“We were never allowed to eat in bed,” says Pratik Gandhi

By Dinesh Raheja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:53 PM IST
The actor talks about his sweet tooth and how he’s scared of lizards as he describes himself as a #SimpleMan in an intimate chat
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
brunch

India beyond logo luxury

By Shruti Nair
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Renzo Rosso, the name behind brands like Diesel and Darshan Mehta, CEO and President of Reliance Brands in conversation on the future of Italian fashion in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
brunch

We’d love to see Italian brands grow in India…: Carlo Capassa

By Shruti Nair
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:36 PM IST
The president of the Camera Nazionale Moda Italiana, organisers of the Milan Fashion Week, amongst others, says India’s fashion market in 2019 was $70 billion, and is set to grow
READ FULL STORY
Close
With growth in Asia being the focus, many Italian brands are looking to have a foothold in India, especially the luxury market (Shutterstock)
With growth in Asia being the focus, many Italian brands are looking to have a foothold in India, especially the luxury market (Shutterstock)
brunch

Fashion: Where luxury lies

By Sujata Assomull
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Symbolic for fashion, Italian companies are setting their foothold as Indians amp up the demand for luxury brands
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fashion moguls from India and Italy engaged in a Facebook live chat for HT Brunch recently (Shutterstock)
Fashion moguls from India and Italy engaged in a Facebook live chat for HT Brunch recently (Shutterstock)
brunch

Fashion: The great Indo-Italian merger

By Shruti Nair
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:05 PM IST
How fashion brings the two countries closer with a focus rich craftsmanship, culture and business growth
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac