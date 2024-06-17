Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan ‘eat pizzas and run together’, fans call them couple goals. See pics

Kareena's photo dump

On Monday, Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures. The first one showed her wearing a grey T-shirt with ‘Wellness’ written across it in red. She pulled back her hair tied behind the back, and pouted for the camera, as Saif, in a blue T-shirt, kept his hands on her shoulders and smiled for the camera. The next picture was that of a delicious pizza, probably the one that the two had for a meal.

The third one in the carousel was a selfie video of Kareena and Saif's silhouettes, holding hands and taking a stroll. The last picture of the photo dump was of a close-up of them holding hands at the dining table. Their hands sported multiple bracelets, with a couple of Kareena's spelling out, “Better Together,” along with three red hearts. Kareena's caption stated simply, “#CouplesWhoEatPizzaAndRunTogether (white heart emoji).”

How the internet reacted

The internet shared a lot of love in the comment section of Kareena's post. Several users called them “goals” and dropped red heart emojis. One of them wrote, “True love (red heart emoji).” “My most favourite Couple forever (infinity and red heart emojis),” commented another. Another user called them “Pizza Lovers” with a teary-eyed laughter emoji. Many users also dubbed them as their “favourite couple.” And a couple of them also wished Saif and Kareena on the occasion of Eid.

Saif and Kareena began dating in 2007 on the sets of Vijay Krishna Acharya's action entertainer Tashan. They tied the knot in 2012, and gave birth to two sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh – in 2016 and 2021 respectively. Saif will be next seen in Devara: Part 1, whereas Kareena will feature in Singham Again, Buckingham Murders, and Meghna Gulzar's next.