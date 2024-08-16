Emily in Paris actor Lucas Bravo thinks Ram Charan is ‘fantastic’ in RRR: The emotional presence he has is breathtaking

Actor Lucas Bravo, who plays Lily Collins’ character Emily Cooper’s love interest Gabriel in the Netflix show Emily in Paris, was all praise for Ram Charan and RRR. In an interview with Zoom, he was asked if there was an Indian movie or actor that he recently liked. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Ram Charan's fans thrilled to see unseen footage from RRR in Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli) Lucas Bravo shared his love for Ram Charan and RRR.

‘I wanted more for this film’

Lucas shared that he was bowled over by Ram’s performance in SS Rajamouli’s RRR when he watched the film a few months ago. While he could not recollect the actor’s name initially, he hinted about whom he was speaking. “I was so into RRR. I forgot his name. There were two of them, but the main actor - the one who was in the military in the beginning and then…”

When asked if he was talking about Ram, he replied in affirmative and added, “What a fantastic actor, honestly. And I kind of hoped this movie would have more visibility here in Europe and the States. I know it went to the Oscars, but I wanted more for this. This actor is fantastic. The amount of stunts and firing and emotional presence he has in this movie is breathtaking.”

RRR sees Ram play an ambitious Indian Imperial police officer called A Rama Raju who initially seems against the pro-Independence movement but turns out to be a revolutionary. The film also starred Jr NTR as a Gond tribesman called Komaram Bheem who travels to Delhi to rescue a young girl abducted by the British.

Upcoming work

Ram will soon appear in Shankar’s Game Changer, which is slated to hit screens this September. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, Samuthirakani and Nassar. This will be the director’s first film in Telugu. While nothing much about the film is known, it is expected to focus on corruption in electoral politics. Ram has also said yes to a project by Buchi Babu Sana, which stars Janhvi Kapoor too. He will also work with Sukumar again after Rangasthalam.