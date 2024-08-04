Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan contribute 1 crore to Wayanad landslide victims: ‘Deeply distressed by the devastation’

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan have shown their support to landslide-hit Wayanad in Kerala. The father-son duo have collectively donated ₹1 crore to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to help with the relief work in the state. Chiranjeevi also shared his prayers to those affected by the disastrous event. (Also Read: Mammootty says he's ‘sad’ after winning 15th Filmfare amid Wayanad landslides: The suffering of my people…) Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi have donated ₹ 1 crore total for Wayanad victims.

‘My heart goes out to the victims’

Chiranjeevi shared a press note on X (formerly Twitter) that he and Ram have collectively contributed ₹1 crore to the Kerala CM Relief Fund. He wrote, “Deeply distressed by the devastation and loss of hundreds of precious lives in Kerala due to nature’s fury in the last few days.”

The actor added, “My heart goes out to the victims of the Wayanad tragedy. Charan and I together are contributing ₹1 Crore to the Kerala CM Relief Fund as a token of our support to the victims. My prayers for the recovery of all those in pain!”

Celebrities donate to Kerala CM Relief Fund

Earlier on Sunday, Chiranjeevi’s nephew, actor Allu Arjun, also announced that he has donated ₹25 lakh to help the people affected by the landslides in Kerala. He wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the recent landslide in Wayanad. Kerala has always given me so much love, and I want to do my bit by donating ₹25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to support the rehabilitation work. Praying for your safety and strength.”

In the last week, actors Suriya and Vikram, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya, Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, and Rashmika Mandanna have donated to Kerala. On Saturday, Mohanlal reached landslide-hit Wayanad in his army uniform, and pledged to donate ₹3 crore for the rehabilitation work of the disaster-hit region.

Mammootty, who donated ₹35 lakh with his son, actor Dulquer Salmaan, spoke to the press and said, “At the moment, I have only contributed a small amount for the relief measures. I will contribute further if the need arises. They are all people like us whose lives have changed in two days. They need our help, and it’s up to all of us to assist them.”