Mammootty says he's ‘sad’ after winning 15th Filmfare amid Wayanad landslides: The suffering of my people…

Actor Mammootty won his 15th Filmfare Award on Saturday night for the 2023 film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. While taking the award, the actor shared that what should’ve been a happy moment is a sad one for him as ‘his people’ are ‘suffering’ after the landslides in Wayanad. (Also Read: Filmfare Awards South 2024 full winners list: Nani's Dasara, Siddharth's Chithha win big) Mammootty received his 15th Filmfare Award on Saturday evening.

‘I remember them at this moment’

After receiving the award from Vikram and Siddharth, Mammootty shared how special this moment was for him. He said, “This is my 15th Filmfare. I played a dual role in which I speak Tamil as well as Malayalam. I produced it myself. I thank my team for this.”

However, he added that he could not fake happiness as he was hurting for the people of Wayanad who suffered due to recent landslides. “This is supposed to be a very happy moment for me, but I am not very happy. I am sad for the suffering of my people in Wayanad, who lost their lives. I remember them at this moment. I wish for you to support them and help them regain their lives,” he added.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam was released in theatres in January 2023. The film tells the story of a Malayali who behaves like a Tamilian after visiting a holy place in Tamil Nadu.

Other Malayalam winners at Filmfare

Mammootty’s film Kaathal- the Core also won the Best Film (Critics’) at the Filmfare Awards South 2024, while Jyothika, who also acted in the film won Best Actress (Critics’). Anwar Ali won Best Lyrics for the song Ennum en Kaaval from Kaathal - The Core. 2018, Iratta, Rekha, Purusha Pretham, Thuramukham, Neru, RDX, and Jawanum Mullappoovum are the Malayalam films that won awards in other categories.

Mammootty's upcoming work

Mammootty was last seen in the 2024 film Turbo and will soon be seen in Bazooka. He will also star in the Zee5 anthology series Manorathangal.