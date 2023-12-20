Jyothika is all praise for her Kaathal - The Core co-star: ‘I can’t help but say that Mammootty is the real superstar’

Jyothika recently opened up on working with Mammootty in Jeo Baby's Kaathal - The Core. In the Actors Adda 2023 on Film Companion, Jyothika was all praise for Mammootty for choosing to play a queer character in their film. (Also Read: Jyothika talks about what makes a marriage 'ideal': ‘It is important to respect and appreciate your partner’) Suriya with Mammootty and Jyothika on the sets of Kaathal - The Core

What Jyothika said

“I have acted with most of the South Indian superstars. But I can’t help but say that Mammootty is the real superstar. When I met him for the first time when he went to act in Kaathal, I asked, ‘Sir, how did you choose such a role?’ Mammootty replied, ‘Who is the real hero? A real hero should not be someone who just goes and beats up villains, does action or acts in romantic scenes, but also solves problems and fills gaps’.”

About Kaathal - The Core

Directed by Jeo Baby of The Great Indian Kitchen-fame, Kaathal - The Core marks Mammootty and Jyothika’s first film together. Penned by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, the film was produced by Mammootty Kampany and distributed by his son and actor Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. The movie also features actors Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni, and Sudhi Kozhikodein key roles.

About Mammootty

Mammootty will be next seen in Yatra 2. Mammootty will portray the role of late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Jiiva will essay the role of his son, YS Jagan. Directed by Mahi V Raghav, the shooting is currently in progress. Produced by Shiva Meka in association with Three Autumn Leaves and V Celluloid, Yatra 2 will be released on February 8, 2024, the same day Yatra was released five years ago in 2019. Yatra was about the late Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the second part is the biopic of his son, YS Jagan’s political journey.

Mammootty has acted in over 400 films. Adiyozhukkukal, Aavanazhi, Valsalyam, Ponthan Mada, and The King among many others are some of Mammootty’s best films.

