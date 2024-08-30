Kalki 2898 AD producers reveal when filming of Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas sequel will begin: It'll start in the next...'

Kalki 2898 AD producers Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies revealed when the sequel of the movie will go on floors. As reported by News18, the shooting of the film will begin in 2025. At the Moscow International Film Week, they also said that now "there’s a lot more excitement than nervousness". (Also Read | Kalki 2898 AD producer on Nag Ashwin's response to Arshad Warsi's 'joker' comment on Prabhas) Kalki 2898 AD released in theatres in June this year.

When will Kalki 2898 AD sequel begin?

Priyanka said, “The filming will start in the next five or six months (January or February 2025). Once it starts, we’ll be able to talk more about it.”

‘Lot more planning now’

Swapna added, “This time around, there’s a lot more excitement than nervousness. I think there will be a lot more planning now. Whatever we did for part one, we were all just going by Nag Ashwin’s vision. It often happens that you don’t understand most of the things until you actually see the visuals. Now that we’ve seen everything that Nagi has done and understood the way the audience has received it, we’re going on to part two with an altogether different energy."

About Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, Shobana, Anil George and Saswata Chatterjee, among others, also feature in the film. The sci-fi film has emerged as one of the biggest films of 2024, earning over ₹1100 crore at the worldwide box office. Set in the post-apocalyptic city of Kasi in the year 2898 AD, the film follows a select group of people who are on a mission to save Kalki, the unborn child of a lab subject.

Since its release in theatres in June, the film has been praised for its ambitious blend of mythology and futuristic elements, including visual effects and performances of its lead cast. Kalki 2898 AD recently became available for streaming on Prime Video India in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, with subtitles in English. It's streaming in Hindi on Netflix India.

In the movie, Prabhas stars as Bhairava, the reincarnation of Karna from the Mahabharata. Amitabh stars as Ashwatthama, an immortal being from the Mahabharata. Kamal Haasan is Supreme Yaskin and Deepika is SUM-80 aka Sumathi.