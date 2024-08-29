Kalki 2898 AD producer on Nag Ashwin's response to Arshad Warsi's 'joker' comment on Prabhas: We stayed calm because…

Kalki 2898 AD producer Swapna Dutt has reacted to her brother-in-law and film director Nag Ashwin's response to Arshad Warsi calling actor Prabhas 'a joker' in the film. Speaking with News18, Swapna said that Prabhas was "fantastic" in the film. Swapna added that she "loved the way" Nag Ashwin reacted to Arshad's remark. (Also Read | Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin breaks silence on Arshad Warsi's 'joker' comment about Prabhas) Prabhas plays Bhairava in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD.

What Swapna said about Nag Ashwin

Swapna said, “I loved the way Nagi reacted to it. We stayed calm because the film proved for itself what it is. Prabhas was fantastic in the film, as he always is. We’ve to give it to the magnanimity of Nag Ashwin and Prabhas. They’re just so easy on these things. Nagi tweeted recently saying that he will be sending him a toy and work harder for part two. He only wished that he (Arshad) used better language and that makes Nagi who and what he is.”

What Arshad had said about Prabhas

On Unfiltered by Samdish podcast, Arshad Warsi had said, "Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) was unbelievable... Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana diya yaar. Kyu karte hain aisa mujhe nahin samajh mein aata (What did you make him? Why do they do such things?)."

Nag Ashwin's response to Arshad's comment

A few days later, Nag Ashwin took to X (formerly Twitter) and spoke about it. A fan posted a clip from the sci-fi film, which also featured Prabhas. Sharing it, the fan wrote, "This one scene (greater than symbols) >>>> whole Bollywood… Kalki 2898 AD… Prabhas."

Responding to it, Nag Ashwin tweeted, "Let's not go backwards… no more north-south or bolly vs tolly (Bollywood vs Tollywood)… eyes on the bigger picture… united Indian film industry… Arshad saab (sir) should have chosen his words better… but it's ok… sending Buji toys for his kids… I will work hard so tweets… that Prabhas was the best ever in K2 (flexed biceps emoji)." Saswata Chatterjee, Nani, director Ajay Bhupathi, and producer Dil Raju had also reacted to Arshad’s comment.

About Kalki 2898 AD

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. Touted as a marriage of Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, the big-budget film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and was released in theatres across the country on June 27. Since its release, the film has emerged as one of the biggest films of 2024, earning over ₹1100 crore at the worldwide box office.