Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin breaks silence on Arshad Warsi's 'joker' comment about Prabhas: He should have chosen…

Days after actor Arshad Warsi made a comment about Prabhas looking like a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD, teh film's director Nag Ashwin has spoken about it. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, a fan posted a clip from the sci-fi film, which also featured Prabhas. Sharing it, the fan wrote, "This one scene (greater than symbols) >>>> whole Bollywood… Kalki 2898 AD… Prabhas." Nag Ashwin spoke about Arshad Warsi' and his 'joker' comment on Prabhas.

Nag Ashwin tweets on Arshad's comment

Responding to it, Nag Ashwin tweeted, "Let's not go backwards… no more north-south or bolly vs tolly (Bollywood vs Tollywood)… eyes on the bigger picture… united Indian film industry… Arshad saab (sir) should have chosen his words better… but it's ok… sending Buji toys for his kids… I will work hard so tweets… that Prabhas was the best ever in K2 (flexed biceps emoji)."

Nag Ashwin tweeted about Arshad Warsi's remark.

What Arshad had said about Prabhas

Earlier, on Unfiltered by Samdish podcast, Arshad said he was "sad" that Prabhas was made to look like a joker in Kalki 2898 AD. "Amit ji was unbelievable... Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a 'Mad Max'. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana diya yaar. Kyu karte hain aisa mujhe nahin samajh mein aata (What did you make him? Why do they do such things?)" the actor had said.

Celebs, fans slammed Arshad

Arshad's comments triggered a lot of backlash from fans of Prabhas. Vishnu Manchu, president of MAA, has written a letter to Poonam Dhillon, president of CINETAA, condemning Arshad’s statement. Several celebs including Nani, Sudheer Babu and director Ajay Bhupathi also criticized Arshad's comment.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD has crossed the ₹1,000 crore milestone in box office collections worldwide. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The mythological and sci-fi action drama released on June 27 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD where nature has vanished and darkness prevails, Kalki 2898 AD marks the first instalment in the Kalki Cinematic Universe. The film follows the journey of Bhairava, a bounty hunter, as he navigates this dystopian future. After a successful theatrical run, Kalki 2898 AD released on Netflix and Prime Video. It started streaming on Prime Video in Telugu language with dubs in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is available to watch on Netflix in Hindi.