Vishnu Manchu in letter to Poonam Dhillon-led CINETAA: ‘Arshad Warsi's comment on Prabhas has hurt sentiments’

The controversy surrounding Arshad Warsi’s comment on Prabhas’ character in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD does not seem to die down anytime soon. After Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Nani and Sudheer Babu called out Arshad, Vishnu Manchu, president of MAA, wrote a letter to Poonam Dhillon, president of CINETAA, condemning Arshad’s statement. (Also Read: Nani regrets calling out Arshad Warsi’s ‘Prabhas was like joker’ comment: 'Definitely my choice of words was also poor') Vishnu Manchu is the latest celebrity to be riled up by Arshad Warsi's comment on Prabhas' character in Kalki 2898 AD.

‘Hurt the sentiments of many’

In the letter Vishnu wrote to CINETAA (Cine & TV Artists Association, Mumbai) on behalf of MAA (Movie Artistes Association), he claimed that the matter ‘caused significant concern’ in the Telugu film fraternity. He added, “While we respect and acknowledge the right of every individual to express their views, it is with regret that I must address a very belittling comment he made about actor Mr Prabhas. Mr Warsi’s comment has hurt the sentiments of many in the Telugu film community and among fans.”

Vishnu also wrote that in the age of social media, ‘every word can quickly escalate into widespread debate’ and that as a public figure, he should’ve ‘exercised caution in expression’. “Mr Warsi’s remark, unfortunately, has created unnecessary negativity among cinema lovers and within our fraternity,” he wrote, adding, “We request that Mr Arshad Warsi be advised to refrain from making such remarks about fellow actors in the future. It is essential that we maintain the dignity and respect that each of our colleagues deserve, regardless of their regional affiliation.”

What Arshad Warsi said

In conversation with Samdish on his podcast, Arshad had shared his opinion that Prabhas’ character Bhairava was like a ‘joker’ in Kalki 2898 AD. He said, “I am really sad. Prabhas was like a joker. I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa? Mujhe nahin samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things? I never understand).” Soon, Prabhas’ fans took offence and began raining slurs on the actor for sharing his opinion.