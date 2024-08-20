Sudheer Babu calls out Arshad Warsi for saying ‘Prabhas was like a joker’ in Kalki 2898 AD: ‘Never okay to bad-mouth’

Sudheer Babu on Arshad

Taking to his X handle on Tuesday, Sudheer Babu said: “It's okay to criticize constructively but it's never okay to bad-mouth. Never expected the absence of professionalism from Arshad Warsi. Prabhas's stature is too big for comments coming from small minds..”

Arshad's comments triggered a lot of backlash from ardent fans of Prabhas, and went viral on social media. It all began during the new podcast interview with Samdish Bhatia, where Arshad said, “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand).”

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD received massive commercial success at the box office upon release in July, and went on to collect ₹1100 crore worldwide. In the film, Prabhas plays a bounty hunter called Bhairava from Kashi, and Deepika Padukone plays a pregnant test subject called SUM-80. Amitabh plays Ashwatthama from Indian mythology, while Kamal plays Supreme Yaskin, leader of the Complex. Kalki 2898 AD tells how Bhairava will do anything to make enough units to live in the complex, but his plans hit a hitch due to Ashwatthama.

Arshad was last seen in web series Asur and Modern Love Mumbai. He will be seen with Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 3.