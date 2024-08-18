Arshad Warsi gives brutal review of Kalki 2898 AD: ‘Prabhas was like a joker, kya bana dia hai’

Trust Arshad Warsi to never mince his words. In a new podcast interview with Samdish Bhatia, Arshad spoke all about his life, career and even the recent movies he has watched. The actor spoke about Kalki 2898 AD and had an honest review to give: he didn't like it at all. (Also read: Arshad Warsi recalls when Jaya Bachchan told him to dress properly as he boarded flight in 'chaddi-baniyan') Arshad Warsi thinks Prabhas' character was like a joker in Kalki 2898 AD.

Arshad reviews Kalki 2898 AD

Speaking about the movie, Arshad started by praising the aura and star power of Amitabh Bachchan, one of the leads in the movie. “Maine Kalki dekhi, mujhe toh nhi acchi lagi. Mujhe bahut takleef hoti hai jab (I watched Kalki. Didn't like it. It hurts me when)… Amit ji was (mind-blown sounds) unbelievable. I can't understand that man. I swear if we got the power he has, life ban jaae (our lives would be set). He's unreal.”

However, he then critiqued the film in no sugar-coated words. “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand).”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD was directed by Nag Ashwin and stars Prabhas in the lead role, supported by Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and a bunch of South Indian stars in special appearances. The film was a dystopian sci-fi story inspired by the legend of Hindu epic Mahabharata. It collected ₹1100 crore at the worldwide box office.

Further talking about his recent watches, Arshad praised Rajkummar Rao in Shrikant. He also showed interest in watching Munjya and Kill.

Arshad was last seen in web series Asur and Modern Love Mumbai. He will be seen with Akshay Kumar in the third iteration of Jolly LLB.

He made his acting debut in 1996 with the movie Tere Mere Sapne, but it was his role as "Circuit" in the Munna Bhai series that catapulted him to fame and won him widespread acclaim. Over the years, he has delivered notable performances in a variety of genres, from comedy in films like Dhamaal and Golmaal series to serious roles in movies like Sehar and Jolly LLB.