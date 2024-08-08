Arshad Warsi recalls when Jaya Bachchan told him to dress properly as he boarded flight in 'chaddi-baniyan'

Arshad Warsi is known for his funny persona not just on-screen but in his personal life as well. The actor recently spoke about two embarrassing incidents where he was schooled by Jaya Bachchan. In an interview for the YouTube show - Unfiltered by Samdish, Arshad said got called out by Jaya for inappropriate dressing when he starred in Tere Mere Sapne, produced by Amitabh Bachchan. (Also read: Arshad Warsi makes rare appearance with daughter Zene Zoe. Watch) Arshad Warsi was once schooled by Jaya Bachchan for boarding flight in undergarments.

Arshad Warsi says he once boarded a flight in undergarments

Arshad, while recalling the incident shared, “Naya naya aaya tha film industry me aur meri knowledge bohot zero thi. Aur main alag hi duniya se aaya tha. Jab meri pehli film Tere Mere Sapne k liye Hyderabad shoot pe gaye, main chaddi aur baniyan pehen ke flight me baith gaya. Pehle to waise hi ghumte the, dance karte the hum log. Jaya Ji ko malum pada, cut-to message aata hai, ‘Please tell Mr Warsi to dress-up appropriately when he travels (I was new to the film industry and I had no knowledge about it. I came from a completely different world. When my debut movie Tere Mere Sapne was being shot in Hyderabad, I bparded the flight in undergarments. Earlier, we used to dress up casually and dance like that. Jaya Bachchan Ji came to know and told, 'Tell Mr Warsi to dress-up appropriately when he travels).’”

The actor also shared another embarrassing incident when Jaya called him for a movie premiere and he bluntly called the film boring in front of the filmmaker. Arshad revealed that later the veteran actor asked him to keep his opinions to himself.

Arshad Warsi's acting career

Arshad is known for his work in popular Hindi movies like Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II, Munna Bhai MBBS, Hulchul, Salmaan Namaste, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Ishqiya. The actor also featured in the psychological crime-thriller shows - Asur Season 1 and Asur Season 2.

Arshad will be next seen in Jolly LLB 3 and Welcome to the Jungle.