Arshad Warsi makes rare appearance with daughter Zene Zoe and she is all grown up now; fans call her ‘beautiful’

Arshad Warsi made a rare appearance with daughter Zene Zoe Warsi at the Mumbai airport. The father-daughter duo were all smiles as the paparazzi spotted them on Tuesday morning, heading towards the entrance of the airport. Zene looked radiant and stood beside her father for the photographs. (Also read: Sharmin Segal says she 'respects' Aditi Rao Hydari: 'Unfair to label me rude') Arshad Warsi was all smiles with daughter Zene Zoe.

Arshad with daughter Zene

Zene sported a deep brown hoodie, which she paired with a grey top and cream coloured trousers. She kept her hair untied and put sunglasses on her head. Meanwhile, Arshad was seen in a blue shirt and jeans. As the paparazzi requested for both father and daughter to stand together for some photographs, Arshad happily obliged and held Zene close. They both smiled and stood beside each other.

Reacting to the video, a fan commented, “Both father and daughter look so happy! God bless them.” A second fan wrote, “She looks beautiful.” “She looks so humble,” noticed another fan.

Arshad has been married to former MTV VJ and presenter Maria Goretti since February 1999. They have two children, a son Zeke Warsi, born on August 10, 2004 and a daughter Zene Zoe Warsi, born on May 2, 2007.

He was last seen with Akshay Kumar in Bachchhan Paandey (2022) and also appeared in the Prime Video anthology Modern Love: Mumbai with Chitrangda Singh.

Arshad will be teaming up with Akshay again for Jolly LLB 3. In Jolly LLB 3, Akshay will be reprising his role as a lawyer, a character which won hearts for its comic timing while putting spotlight on important issues. It was recently reported that they started shooting for the film in Ajmer on April 29. Subhash Kapoor is directing the film. Both Arshad and Akshay shared a BTS video from film set last month.

He also has Welcome to the Jungle in the pipeline. The comedy film is directed by Ahmed Khan, and also stars Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Sanjay Dutt, and Shreyas Talpade. It will be released on December, 2024.