Kalki 2898 AD to gross 200 crore worldwide on day 1?

The buzz around director Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD has gotten bigger in the last week. As its release date – June 27 – nears, advance bookings for the first day are skyrocketing. Interestingly, Kalki is the first Indian film which will be screened across all 210 IMAX screens. It is releasing in Kalki 2898 AD 2D and 3D versions in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (Also read: Kalki 2898 AD advance booking day 1: Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas film earns over ₹8.2 cr, sells more than 2.8 lakh tickets) Kalki 2898 AD, with its star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, follows the story of a bounty hunter played by Prabhas.

A blockbuster loading?

According to trade website Sacnilk, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD could be the third Indian film (behind RRR and Baahubali 2) to ‘take the opening of 200 crores at the worldwide box office on June 27’. Sacnilk posted, “Kalki 2898 AD is expected to take the opening of ₹120-140 crore gross in India. In Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), the movie is expected to open in the range of ₹90-100 crore. In North India, it is expected to take an opening of around ₹20 crore while Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are likely to give a ₹15+ crore start to the movie.” This is, indeed, a huge feat for this pan-Indian multi-starrer.

Ticket windows shaking

A Nuvama analytical report recently stated that Kalki 2898 AD could rake in a gross collection of at least ₹100 crore on its opening day in India and this is supported by reports emerging of tickets sold. As per ticketing platform, Bookmyshow more than 36,000 tickets were sold in the first 60 minutes and all tickets for Telangana shows were sold out. More than two lakh tickets have been sold across India for the film for day one and with many multiplexes yet to open their bookings, this figure could double easily.

Prathyangira Cinemas, which is distributing Kalki in North America, posted on social media that 125,000 tickets had been sold in North America raking in more than 2.7 million dollars. They posted on Tuesday, “#Kalki2898AD North America Premieres Pre-sales strikes US $2.7 Million+ and counting. Already crossed #SalaarCeaseFire premiere numbers with 2 days to spare. We’re going to see some shattering numbers in the last 2 days.”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the movie stars Prabhas in the lead role, with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Kalki 2898 AD is releasing on June 27, 2024, in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil, in multiple formats including IMAX.

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the biggest films of 2024 and given that this sci-fi flick - comes from the Telugu film industry, the audience believes that it will be as good as – or even better – that ace director SS Rajamouli’s films. If director Nag Ashwin flick manages to gross nearly ₹200 crore on day one, then Prabhas will be back in the game.