Nani regrets calling out Arshad Warsi’s ‘Prabhas was like joker’ comment: 'Definitely my choice of words was also poor'

What is Nani saying now?

Nani said it was a case of lost in translation. He told the portal, "I saw online when a language is translated into English, how it might sound. That always happens with social media... I had only heard what he had commented because the cut clips were all over social media, like how mine was everywhere yesterday. See, it's about a very dear person (Prabhas). When it's about a person you really love, you immediately react and say, 'Why are you giving so much importance to an unimportant matter?' But after seeing a lot of reactions on social media, I went back and watched the whole thing in its entirety. So, now I understand it. The whole thing has been blown out of proportion through media and social media. And even my reaction has been blown out of proportion."

Nani praises 'very good actor' Arshad Warsi

Nani added that actors have to exercise caution while making their opinions public. He praised Arshad and added, "Arshad Warsi ji is a very good actor, and we all loved him in Munna Bhai, not just north or south, but the whole of India. It's a household movie. When we sit with our friends in our homes, we can rip films and actors apart. But being actors, we need to be extra careful with our choice of words. So, in that way, him and me, both are victims... Definitely, my choice of words was also poor. The biggest thing that you can do is accept your regret... Also, who are we to correct? But somebody asked us about our opinion and we reacted to it."

Nani also acknowledges that Arshad is entitled to his opinion. It was his choice of words that the actor believes could have been altered. He said 'we all have our opinions' and everybody can share it and Arshad 'has a right to share it but it can be with better choice of words'.

What did he say earlier about Arshad?

During a press conference about his latest film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani was asked about Arshad’s comments, and he didn’t mince words while expressing his views. He shared that Arshad was getting the ‘most publicity’ of his life because of his comment against Prabhas.

Nani had said, “The person that you’re referring to, this must be the most publicity he has got in his life. You are unnecessarily glorifying an unimportant matter.

What did Arshad say about Prabhas?

Arshad Warsi said he was disappointed after watching Kalki 2898 AD as he felt Prabhas looked like a 'joker' in the film. Prabhas' fans were clearly not happy with what he said and rained ugly slurs on Arshad's Instagram posts after the ‘joker' comment.

Arshad had said on Unfiltered by Samdish, when speaking about Kalki 2898 AD, “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand)."

Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and others, did very well at the box office. Kalki 2898 AD also stars Disha Patani, while Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan have cameos. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD.