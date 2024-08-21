Nani slams Arshad Warsi’s Joker comment on Prabhas for Kalki 2898 AD: ‘This must be the most publicity he has got’

Nani supports

During a press conference of his latest film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani was asked about Arshad’s comments, and he didn’t mince words while expressing his views.

He shared that Arshad was getting the “most publicity” of his life because of his comments.

Nani said, “The person that you’re referring to, this must be the most publicity he has got in his life. You are unnecessarily glorifying an unimportant matter.”

Sometime back, Sudheer Babu also spoke about Arshad’s comments and said, “It’s okay to criticise constructively but it’s never okay to bad-mouth. Never expected the absence of professionalism from Arshad Warsi. Prabhas’ stature is too big for comments coming from small minds.”

About Arshad’s comment

It all began during the new podcast interview with Samdish Bhatia, where Arshad spoke about Kalki 2898 AD. He said, “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand).”

His comments triggered a lot of backlash from ardent fans of Prabhas, and went viral on social media.

About the film

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD received massive commercial success at the box office upon release in July, and went on to collect ₹1100 crore worldwide. In the film, Prabhas plays a bounty hunter called Bhairava from Kashi, and Deepika Padukone plays a pregnant test subject called SUM-80. Amitabh plays Ashwatthama from Indian mythology, while Kamal plays Supreme Yaskin, leader of the Complex. Kalki 2898 AD tells how Bhairava will do anything to make enough units to live in the complex, but his plans hit a hitch due to Ashwatthama.

Arshad was last seen in web series Asur and Modern Love Mumbai. He will be seen next with Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 3.