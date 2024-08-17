Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone film to stream on these platforms from this date

Kalki 2898 to stream on two OTT platforms

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Prime Video India shared a poster of the film inspired by Hindu mythology set in a post-apocalyptic world. The caption read, "The dawn of a new ERA awaits you. And this is your gateway into the GRAND world of Kalki... Kalki 2898 AD on Prime... Aug 22."

Taking to Instagram around the same time, Netflix India shared a promo of the Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone film and wrote, “Iss yug ka EPIC blockbuster aa raha hai Netflix par, Hindi mein (Blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD is arriving in Hindi on Netflix). Watch Kalki 2898 AD Hindi arriving on 22nd August on Netflix.”

About Kalki 2898 AD

The sci-fi spectacle is the latest Indian film to hit the ₹1000 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. The film hit theatres on June 27, 2024 in multiple languages and performed well at the box office, grossing ₹1041.6 crore worldwide, as per a report by Sacnilk.com.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, who has previously helmed projects such as Mahanati and Yevade Subramanyam, Kalki 2898 AD has been produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Previously titled Project K, the film has been described as a fusion of Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction. It also stars Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana in pivotal roles, and was released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Amitabh Bachchan, 81, who played immortal warrior Ashwathhama in the film, earlier expressed his admiration for the project in a lengthy post on his personal blog. Calling it a 'massive spectacle', the actor said the film is a 'merger of myth and reality' and a 'learning to the filmmakers on the process of putting the mammoth together for a viewing audience.