Kalki 2898 AD review and release live updates: First reviews hail Nag Ashwin's film as ‘top-notch’ for an Indian film

Kalki 2898 AD review and release live updates: Nag Ashwin's ambitious magnum opus releases today. It is a dystopian science-fiction action thriller, which combines futurism with mythology. Its characters and plot are inspired by the Mahabharata. The film was initially and mysteriously titled Project K, before the current title was revealed....Read More

Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani among others. While Prabhas plays Bhairava, a fun, modern saviour, Deepika will be seen as Sumati, a mother yet again, after Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra 2 years ago and Atlee's Jawan last year. This time, she plays the mother of an unborn child, who the evil forces want to kill, since it's proclaimed to be Kalki, the 10th incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

The unborn child is protected by Ashwatthama (played by Amitabh), who seems to be inspired by the immortal Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata. He's lived through ages, thanks to the gemstone fixed on his forehead. In the trailer, we see a younger, de-aged version of Amitabh in a flashback glimpse as well. He's also seen doing high-octane action in the trailer.

Kamal Haasan stars as Yaskin, presumably the main villain of Kalki 2898 AD, who wants to kill Sumati's unborn child, who might be the cure to the Kalyug he's created. Disha Patani will be seen as Roxie, a bounty hunter, and Keerthy Suresh has dubbed for Buji, a futuristic car who's the sidekick of Bhairava.