Kalki 2898 AD Twitter reviews: Fans declare it's ‘Prabhas’ finest'; call it Deepika Padukone's 'role of a lifetime'

Kalki 2898 AD Twitter reviews: The biggest Indian film of the year is out now. Nag Ashwin's dystopian epic starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan has landed in theatres across the country and overseas on Thursday, June 27. Many fans caught early shows and are sharing their reviews on social media. (Also read: Kalki 2898 AD review and release live updates: Prabhas fans dance at Sandhya theatre, Hyderabad to celebrate his entry) Kalki 2898 AD Twitter review: Star-studded cast includes Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. It follows the story of a bounty hunter played by Prabhas.(HT_PRINT)

The film has got rave reviews so far. A person called it a ‘mega blockbuster’ while another said it was ‘groundbreaking’. “Kalki 2898 AD is truly groundbreaking film that set a new benchmark in Indian cinema. movie captivate audiences with their extraordinary blend of mythology and futuristic storytelling. The visuals are nothing short of spectacular, pushing the boundaries of what's possible on screen. #Prabhas‌ delivers a powerhouse performance, perfectly complemented by a stellar supporting cast( Buddha #AmitabhBachchan , Legendary performance by #KamalHaasan, DS is in whole movie with his performance. The combination of top-notch special effects and gripping narratives makes these films an unforgettable cinematic experience. Without a doubt, they stand as the best mythological movies in the history of Indian cinema.”

'One for the ages'

A person wrote, “Kalki 2898 AD Review - Your Precious Money will be GOLDEN WORTHY.” A fan loved Prabhas' screen presence. “Done with first half. #Kalki2898AD is a journey into another world with Terrific interval bang. Macho Rebel star #Prabhas screen presence literally sets the screens on fire.”

Another glowing review read, “When a movie travels with you back to your home, it’s a job well done. #kalki2898 is not just a movie it’s an experience. Amazingly executed @nagashwin7 & team. It felt so good to watch Prabhas anna slaying it. Gonna watch it again tonight. Couldn’t get enough in one viewing :)”

“The Vision, The Dream, The Scale, The Effort and Prabhas Anna. @nagashwin7 Anna is the first man on this moon. Lays the foundation for future of Sci-fi in Indian Cinema. @SwapnaDuttCh akka, Sweety akka. Nobody else could've brought this to us. KALKI is one for the ages,” read another tweet.

One of Deepika's best?

Fans have been praising Deepik'as performance in the movie too, “Kalki 2898 ad is a flawless 10/10 film in my eyes (without any bias), i’m still trying to find the mistakes & failing terribly. nag ashwin, i’m a fan!!! cannot wait to witness kalki cinematic universe — deepika padukone, a bang on performance as expected, the mother!”

"#DeepikaPadukone's acting and screen presence is way better than many lead actors. What a performer she is," wrote another person.

Some flaws too

Not everyone was impressed by all the cameos in the movie. A person wrote, “#AmithabBacchan sir was outstanding and highlight of the movie his makeover was executed very well👌🏻 #DeepikaPadukone had strong role to potrey👌🏻Many cameo's are wasted in the movie.”

Another thought a few scenes dragged on. “#Kalki2898AD Interval - it's EPIC during scenes inspired by our epics & prophecy... Ahm the start and just before Interval. Bich ke kuch scenes chote hote to perfect ho jata but still... Going really good so far.”