Prabhas fans rain ugly slurs on Arshad Warsi's IG posts after ‘joker' comment. Reddit calls them ‘jobless duffers’

A Reddit post showed how Prabhas fans have taken over the comments section of Arshad's Instagram posts and some are even writing things like 'joker Arshad Warsi'. Others are highlighting how the box office collection of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD – over ₹1000 crore worldwide gross – was much greater than all of Arshad's movies put together. A few even abused Arshad in their comments.

Check out the Reddit post:

'That's a lot of comments'

Many on Reddit reacted to the hate coming Arshad's way after he spoke against Prabhas. A Redditor said, "In a country where actors, cricketers and politicians are worshipped, don't be surprised..." Another commented, "This was bound to happen. That's a lot of comments though." A comment also read, "All these so called fans are jobless duffers with no life of their own to live. Get a life..."

'It's honestly expected'

A person said, "If he (Arshad) said the same thing about Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan, he would still get the same response. No surprise here." Agreeing, another said, "Dude even SRK (Shah Rukh Khan), Salman, Ranbir Kapoor's fans would do the same. We live in such a place where we literally worship celebrities, it's honestly expected and not at all surprising..."

What did Arshad actually say?

He told Samdish, when speaking about Kalki 2898 AD, “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand)."

Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and others, did very well at the box office. Kalki 2898 AD also stars Disha Patani, while Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan have cameos. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD.