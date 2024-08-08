 Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram story revealed; SJ Suryah drops major hints: ‘He has anger issues’ - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 08, 2024
Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram story revealed; SJ Suryah drops major hints: ‘He has anger issues’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Aug 08, 2024 08:56 PM IST

The team of Vivek Athreya’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram have kept the film’s story under wraps till now. But SJ Suryah spilled the beans in a recent interview.

Vivek Athreya’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has generated curiosity. The director, who has so far mostly directed rom-coms, seemed to have switched genres with the Nani-starrer. While the team has remained mum about the film’s story, SJ Suryah spilled the beans in an interview with Great Andhra recently. (Also Read: Keerthy Suresh has saved sweet voice notes sent by Nani's son Arjun calling her ‘Kitty atta’)

Nani in a still from Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.
Nani in a still from Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram story

Suryah surprisingly revealed the story when asked about the film, sharing particulars about Nani’s character. He also shared that the only reason he’s revealing it is because it’s this unique point in the film that interested him to do it. Suryah also believes that the audience will be interested in it because he revealed the plot, which is unlike most action films that have been made in India.

He said, “When Nani’s character was a child, he had anger issues. His mother is worried about his future. How can she control someone like him? He'll want to show it more if she asks him to keep his temper in check as a child. She suggests that instead of showing his anger on any day of the week, he should show it only on one day. He grows up keeping that in mind, choosing Saturday for a particular reason.”

Suryah also claimed that the idea is to show a ‘natural’ story of an ordinary man who has something extraordinary inside him. He joked about how he hasn’t received the director’s permission yet, so he hopes it’s okay.

About Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Saripodhaa Sanivaram is Vivek’s fourth film after the rom-coms Mental Madhilo and Ante Sundaraniki, apart from the crime comedy Brochevarevarura. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is an action thriller which sees Nani, Suryah and Priyanka Mohan in the lead roles. The film will be released in theatres on August 29. This is Nani’s second film with Vivek after Ante Sundaraniki, which also starred Nazriya Nazim.

News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram story revealed; SJ Suryah drops major hints: 'He has anger issues'
