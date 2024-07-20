SJ Suryah’s birthday treat: Glimpse of his role from Saripodhaa Sanivaaram revealed

High on drama

The action-packed video opens with the background voice of Nani and the visuals of actor SJ Suryah, who is seen playing a police officer in the film. In the video, he is seen beating and torturing people. The clip begins with a voiceover saying that whenever an evil force grows stronger, an equal or more powerful force arises to counter it.

Cut to another, we see Surya, played by Nani, drenched in blood as he wishes ‘Happy Birthday SIR’. With intense background score, the video gives hints of story of a demon named Narakasura, who troubled people and was subdued by Krishna with the help of Satyabhama

Sharing the video on social media, the makers mentioned, "Happy Birthday Sir……@iam_SJSuryah (heart emojis) Experience a touch of Mass Madness before the real game starts in theaters on August 29th (Fire emojis)”.

About Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is an action film directed by Vivek Athreya. It is a departure from the kind of films he has helmed so far — rom-coms like Mental Madhilo and Ante Sundaraniki and the crime comedy Brochevarevarura. Nani, last seen in Hi Nanna, has also been branching out off late with films like Dasara.

Sai Kumar P, Priyanka Mohan and SJ Suryah also star in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which has been produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment. Murli G is the film’s cinematographer while Karthika Srinivas is the editor. The film will release on August 29 not just in Telugu, but also in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.