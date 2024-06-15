Garam Garam: Nani shows off rugged avatar in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram's first song. Watch

The first song from Vivek Athreya’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram was launched on Saturday. Titled Garam Garam, the song sees music by Jakes Bejoy and shows lead actor Nani in a rugged avatar. The lyrical video of the song gives a hint of what Nani’s character, Surya, will be like in the film. (Also Read: Nani's son Arjun has an adorable reaction to seeing his dad on-screen during Jersey re-release. Watch) The first single from Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is titled Garam Garam.

Garam Garam song

Sharing the 4-minutes-15-seconds long lyrical video on X (formerly Twitter), Nani wrote, “Here’s first song from #SaripodhaaSanivaaram. A jakes bejoy rage @JxBe @VishalDadlani. Introducing Surya to you all :) #GaramGaram.”

Garam Garam features music composed by Jakes, lyrics by Sanapati Bharadwaj Patrudu, and vocals by Vishal Dadlani. The video not only shows the song’s lyrics but also Nani in a rugged avatar. The lyrics also hint at Surya's character being intense and angry.

Fans react

Fans seemed thrilled by the song, sharing screengrabs from the video on X. One fan wrote, “Super super.. adhiripoindi song (the song is so good). It will rule the streets.” Another wrote, “Song Mamulaga ledu anna, (The song is excellent)” with heat and fire emojis.

One fan also seemed impressed by the artwork in the video, writing on YouTube, “Best lyrical video in recent times. Those comic style edits are MAD!! Classy massss!!” Another wrote, “Jake's bejoy dropped another banger on Sanivaram (Saturday).”

About Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is an action film directed by Vivek. It is a departure from the kind of films he has helmed so far—rom-coms Mental Madhilo and Ante Sundaraniki and the crime comedy Brochevarevarura. Nani, last seen in Hi Nanna, has also been branching out off late with films like Dasara.

Priyanka Mohan and SJ Suryah also star in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram which has been produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment. Murli G is the film’s cinematographer while Karthika Srinivas is the editor. The film will release on August 29 not just in Telugu, but also in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.