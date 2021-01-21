Priyanka Mohan likely to be paired with Suriya for Pandiraj’s film

Actor Priyanka Mohan, who recently made her Tamil debut with upcoming dark comedy Doctor, is all set to team up with Suriya next for his upcoming yet-untitled film with director Pandiraj. The film is expected to go on the floors from February.

Priyanka will with Suriya for the first time. She’s best known for her work in Telugu crime comedy Gang Leader.

A Times of India report states that Priyanka has been signed for Suriya’s next film with director Pandiraj.

“The film will be a rural action entertainer and the team was looking at an actress who could perform, as well as look the part. They have zeroed in on Priyanka. The pre-production work is on in full swing, and the idea is to go on floors in February. The makers are finalising the shoot locations as well, and an official announcement should be made soon.” A source was quoted in the report.

On the career front, Suriya has multiple projects in his kitty. He was recently seen in Tamil biographical drama, Soorarai Pottru, which skipped theatrical release and premiered on Amazon Prime directly. The film was based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath of Air Deccan.

Suriya recently completed shooting for upcoming Netflix original film Navarasa. This project marks Suriya’s reunion with director Gautham Menon after many years. They had previously worked together in Tamil films Kaakha Kaakha and Vaaranam Aayiram.

Navarasa is a joint venture between Netflix India and filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who is bankrolling the project along with filmmaker Jayendra. The film will feature nine shorts directed by nine filmmakers on the theme of nine ‘rasas’. The project marks the digital debut of actors Suriya and Vijay Sethupathi.

Suriya also has a film each with filmmakers Vetrimaaran and Siva. While Vetrimaaran’s film will be based on the book Vaadivasal by CS Chellappa, Siva’s film is expected to be a rural actioner.

