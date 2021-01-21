IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Priyanka Mohan likely to be paired with Suriya for Pandiraj’s film
The Suriya-Priyanka Mohan starrer will be directed by Pandiraj.
The Suriya-Priyanka Mohan starrer will be directed by Pandiraj.
tamil cinema

Priyanka Mohan likely to be paired with Suriya for Pandiraj’s film

Priyanka Mohan may be Suriya's co-star in Pandiraj's next film. Work on the film will begin in February this year.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:52 PM IST

Actor Priyanka Mohan, who recently made her Tamil debut with upcoming dark comedy Doctor, is all set to team up with Suriya next for his upcoming yet-untitled film with director Pandiraj. The film is expected to go on the floors from February.

Priyanka will with Suriya for the first time. She’s best known for her work in Telugu crime comedy Gang Leader.

A Times of India report states that Priyanka has been signed for Suriya’s next film with director Pandiraj.

“The film will be a rural action entertainer and the team was looking at an actress who could perform, as well as look the part. They have zeroed in on Priyanka. The pre-production work is on in full swing, and the idea is to go on floors in February. The makers are finalising the shoot locations as well, and an official announcement should be made soon.” A source was quoted in the report.

On the career front, Suriya has multiple projects in his kitty. He was recently seen in Tamil biographical drama, Soorarai Pottru, which skipped theatrical release and premiered on Amazon Prime directly. The film was based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath of Air Deccan.

Suriya recently completed shooting for upcoming Netflix original film Navarasa. This project marks Suriya’s reunion with director Gautham Menon after many years. They had previously worked together in Tamil films Kaakha Kaakha and Vaaranam Aayiram.

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli step out first time since daughter's birth, thank paparazzi for respecting their request

Navarasa is a joint venture between Netflix India and filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who is bankrolling the project along with filmmaker Jayendra. The film will feature nine shorts directed by nine filmmakers on the theme of nine ‘rasas’. The project marks the digital debut of actors Suriya and Vijay Sethupathi.

Suriya also has a film each with filmmakers Vetrimaaran and Siva. While Vetrimaaran’s film will be based on the book Vaadivasal by CS Chellappa, Siva’s film is expected to be a rural actioner.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Suriya has been fresh content via is production house, 2D Entertainment.
Suriya has been fresh content via is production house, 2D Entertainment.
entertainment

Suriya to launch actor Arun Vijay’s son in his upcoming production venture

By Haricharan Pudipeddi | Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON DEC 14, 2020 03:51 PM IST
Actor Suriya will soon launch actor Arun Vijay’s son Arnav. Arun took to Twitter to make the announcement.
READ FULL STORY
Mahesh Babu praised Suriya for his work in Soorarai Pottru.
Mahesh Babu praised Suriya for his work in Soorarai Pottru.
entertainment

Mahesh Babu heaps praise on Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru: ‘Shine on brother’

By Karthik Kumar | Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON NOV 19, 2020 03:56 PM IST
Directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru is a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, the founder of budget airline Air Deccan. It stars Suriya as Captain Gopinath.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Kamal Haasan with daughters Shruti and Akshara.
Kamal Haasan with daughters Shruti and Akshara.
tamil cinema

Kamal Haasan's daughters Shruti, Akshara give update after his leg surgery

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:33 PM IST
  • Kamal Haasan's leg surgery on Tuesday morning was successful, a statement shared by his daughters Shruti and Akshara revealed. He will be discharged from the hospital in a few days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The team of Indru Netru Naalai 2 during a puja.
The team of Indru Netru Naalai 2 during a puja.
tamil cinema

Tamil sci-fi film Indru Netru Naalai 2 launched with a puja ceremony, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:21 PM IST
The sequel of Indru Netru Naalai 2 will mark the reunion of the lead actors Vishnu Vishal and Karunakaran from the first part and it will be directed by Karthik Ponraj SP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prakash Raj is the latest addition to the cast of Ponniyin Selvan.
Prakash Raj is the latest addition to the cast of Ponniyin Selvan.
tamil cinema

Prakash Raj joins the cast of Mani Ratnam’s period drama Ponniyin Selvan

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:11 PM IST
  • Prakash Raj is the latest addition to the cast of Mani Ratnam's ambitious period drama Ponniyin Selvan. The two first worked together in Iruvar in 1997.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Master stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.
Master stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.
tamil cinema

Vijay starrer Master grosses over 50 crore on first day

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:20 PM IST
In spite of Covid-19 restrictions, Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master has made over 50 crore in worldwide collections on day 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Master stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.
Master stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.
tamil cinema

Master sets the box-office on fire, grosses 25.4 crore in TN on release day

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Actor Vijay's new film Master got a massive opening, grossing 25.4 crore in Tamil Nadu on its opening day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Master movie review: Vijay stars in the year's first masala action film.
Master movie review: Vijay stars in the year's first masala action film.
tamil cinema

Master movie review: Vijay delivers a largely entertaining star vehicle

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:16 PM IST
  • Master movie review: With both Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in top form, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film makes for a perfect festival release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijay in a still from Master.
Vijay in a still from Master.
tamil cinema

Scenes from Master leaked ahead of release, team takes swift action

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 10:29 AM IST
A source from the team of Master confirmed that the source of the leak has been identified and action will be taken against the person.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhanush in a still from Jagame Thanthiram.
Dhanush in a still from Jagame Thanthiram.
tamil cinema

Dhanush’s Jagame Thanthiram gearing up for February release in cinemas: report

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Dhanush’s Jagame Thanthiram will most likely hit the screens on February 12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KS Ravikumar
KS Ravikumar
tamil cinema

KS Ravikumar to play a crucial role in Andhadhun Tamil remake

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:33 PM IST
The makers of Andhadhun Tamil remake made the announcement via a poster which welcomed Ravikumar on board.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikram in Cobra teaser.
Vikram in Cobra teaser.
tamil cinema

Cobra teaser: Vikram plays a math genius on a killing spree?

By Haricharan Pudipeddi | Edited by Nivedita Mishra, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:46 PM IST
The makers of Vikram and Irfan Pathan starrer Cobra released the film's teaser. From the look of it, Vikram plays a math wizard, capable of solving tricky crime. There is a hint that he too could be a killer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP