Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Thursday. This is the first time they have been seen since welcoming their baby daughter on January 11.

They were on their way to a doctor's clinic when they were clicked by the paparazzi. Anushka was seen in a blue denim shirt and matching denim jeans. She was also wearing a white face mask but it was apparent that she was smiling from underneath it. Virat was seen in a black shirt and black pants, also wearing a mask.

Anushka Sharma poses for photos.





Anushka even thanked the paparazzi gathered for their pictures. The couple had requested the media persons not to click o publish pictures of their daughter. They had also promised that the photographers will be provided all the content needed from the two but asked them to respect their daughter's privacy until she is mature enough to make the decision herself.

In the note to a photographer, Virat and Anushka wrote, “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."

“While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,” they had added.

Announcing the baby's birth, Virat had shared a note on social media on January 11, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat,” the statement read.

